Rafael Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon, Tokyo Olympics to prolong career

Rafael Nadal pulled out of Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, saying he took the decision after consultations with his team in a bid to prolong his career.
The 35-year-old Spaniard said the two-week gap between the French Open and Wimbledon — which starts on June 28 — was not enough time for him to recuperate after a demanding claycourt season where he played in five tournaments.
“I have decided not to participate at this year's Championships at Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo,” Nadal, twice a Wimbledon champion, said on Twitter.
“It's never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discussing it with my team I understand that it is the right decision.”
