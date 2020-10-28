LIVE TOSS: IPL 2020 RCB vs MI - Saini, Rohit unlikely to play today's match
In the second half of IPL 2020, the team chasing has won more matches and it would be a tricky choice for captains after RCB vs MI toss. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, playing 11 updates here
Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav after RCB vs MI match IPL 2020 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on the 28th September 2020. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
MI's captain Rohit Sharma, who had missed the previous two games due to a hamstring injury, is unlikely to feature in the contest and once again Kieron Pollard will be leading the charge.
RCB vs MI Live toss updates
The coin flip between MI’s Kieron Pollard and RCB’s Virat Kohli will take place at 7 pm IST. Bat first and win the match logic has seen some beating in last few matches as if team batting first does not post a target in excess of 170 then chasing has been an easy. So, it will be interesting to see what Pollard and Kohli choose to do after the toss.
RCB vs MI playing 11
Navdeep Saini may not feature in RCB playing due to injury while Mumbai is unlikely to make any chances in its lineup.
RCB vs MI live streaming
The RCB vs MI live match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. Fans can watch the match online on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
