RCB vs RR: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 39

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis and Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the RCB vs RR toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
Here's how the Playing 11 of RCB and RR would look like
The Royal Challengers were no doubt humbled in their last game, but that looked like one of those games in a season which doesn’t go your way no matter what. Thus, to expect wholesome changes in the squad just on that basis would be asking for too much. However, Mahipal Lomror, who could also bowl left-arm spin and is an equally impressive batter, if not more than Anuj Rawat, can be given a chance.
As for the Rajasthan Royals, they now have a team that can defend a big total, and although Obed McCoy conceded three sixes off the first three balls when six sixes were required, he would still be trusted to defend totals because of his ability to bowl well in the death. Hence no changes are expected in their playing 11.
RCB Predicted Playing 11
Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat/Mahipal Lomror, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudesai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj
RR Predicted Playing 11
Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal
RCB IPL 2022 Squad
Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Jason Behrendorff, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam
RR IPL 2022 Squad
Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Daryl Mitchell, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal
