RCB Women vs UPW Women: Playing 11, live streaming, match timing, and more

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women and UP Warriorz Women will face off for the first time in the Women's Premier League 2023. RCB Women are looking for their first win in the WPL 2023, as they have already lost their last three matches and currently stand at the bottom of the points table. On the other hand, UP Warriorz have played two games so far and stand in the third position with one win and one loss.

Both RCB-W and UPW-W lost their last matches against Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals respectively. RCB lost to Mumbai Indians by nine wickets, and UP Warriorz lost to Delhi Capitals by 42 runs. Each team now wants to place itself in a better position in the league.



RCB-W vs UPW-W: Playing 11 (Expected)

As both these teams have lost their last games, they may change their squad and come up with a new set of 11 players. The possible line-ups for both are given below:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Smriti Mandhana (C), Sophie Devine, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh, Preeti Bose

Bench: Erin Burns, Komal Zanzad, Indrani Roy, Sahana Pawar, Asha Shobana, Dane van Niekerk

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (C & wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Bench: Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri



Where to watch RCB-W vs UPW-W live match

Watch the live action of RCB-W vs UPW-W on Sports 18 and Jio Cinema for free.

What time will the match begin?

The Royal Challengers Women vs UP Warriorz match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, while the toss is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.

RCB-W Vs UPW-W: Top Fantasy Picks

Here’s the top fantasy picks for today’s match:

Captain: Heather Knight

Vice-Captain: Deepti Sharma

Wicket-Keeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: S Mandhana,Tahlia McGrath, SFM Devine,

All-rounders: EA Perry, TM McGrath, DB Sharma

Bowlers: Shreyanka Patil, ML Schutt