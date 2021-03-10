Riise to coach British women's soccer team at Tokyo Olympics

-
Britain's Olympic women's soccer team will be coached by Hege Riise in Japan, the English Football Association announced Wednesday.
The Norwegian is currently in temporary charge of England after Phil Neville left in January to coach Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.
During her playing career, Riise helped Norway win Olympic gold at the 2000 Games in Sydney, and she was an assistant coach as the United States won the title in 2012 in London.
Riise will be assisted by former Canada international Rhian Wilkinson, who has been working alongside her at England.
"I know firsthand as a former player just how huge the Olympics are as a tournament and I am enormously proud to have this opportunity to lead the GB squad into the Games," Riise said.
"We will go there to give everything we have to be successful and I hope we can also use the power of the games to help women's football continue to grow in popularity."
While the four British nations usually compete as England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland in international soccer, they are allowed to combine as one team for the Olympics.
The team is organized by England, with qualification secured by the run to the Women's World Cup semifinals in 2019.
