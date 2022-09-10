Road Safety World Series 2022: Live streaming, telecast and where to watch

World Series 2022 will start today in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, where Indian Legends will face South African Legends. The objective of this tournament is to create awareness about . The tournament has a total of eight teams namely, India Legends, Sri Lanka Legends, South Africa Legends, Legends, Australia Legends, Bangladesh Legends, West Indies Legends and England Legends.



Also read | BS READS: Tendulkar Inc -- Businessman Sachin fumbles; Brand Sachin to the rescue

The event started as a seven-team tournament in 2021, and India won the trophy. This year will be entering the tournament as the eighth team. Every team will play five matches in the league stage before the top four qualify for the semi-finals.

The tournament will be held from today until Saturday. There will be 23 matches in the tournament, which will be played in Dehradun, Kanpur, Indore and Raipur. In the first season of the tournament, matches were played only in Pune, Mumbai and Raipur, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Also read | Surprised that my 60s became failures, do not seem enough: Virat Kohli

World Series 2022: Live streaming

Unlike conventional sports matches, these games will not be live telecast by Star Sports Network or any such sports channel. The match will live stream on the app as has bagged the broadcasting rights to the tournament. In 2021, the matches were streamed and telecast on Colours Kannada Cinema and Rishtey Cineplex.

Road Safety World Series 2022: When and where to watch the telecast?

As have the broadcasting rights of the tournaments, you can watch the matches on the dedicated sports channel Sports 18, Colors Cineplex, and Colors Cineplex Superhits. The match will be played at 7.30 pm (IST).

For online streaming, you can subscribe to the app for the best viewing experience.

Road Safety World Series 2022: Where will the games be played?



The Road Safety World Series 2022 games will be played majorly in four venues namely, Holkar Stadium- Indore, Green Park- Kanpur, Rajiv Gandhi International stadium - Dehradun and the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. Raipur stadium will host the three playoff matches.

Road Safety World Series 2022: India Legends probable playing XI

Yusuf Pathan, Subramaniam Badrinath, Suresh Raina, Sachin Tendulkar(C), Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Naman Ojha, MS Gony, Munaf Patel, Harbhajan Singh, Pragyan Ojha

Road Safety World Series 2022: South Africa Legends probable playing XI



Jonty Rhodes(C), Alviro Petersen, A Puttick, J Rudolph, Makhaya Ntini, Lance Klusener, Vernon Philander, M van Wyk, Johan Botha, J van der Wath, MS Tshabalala

What is Road Safety World Series (RSWS)?

As the name suggests, the objective of this international series is to promote road safety. Former cricketers who played for India, South Africa, West Indies, England, Australia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh play in this tournament. Currently, India Legends are the defending champions.

Road Safety World Series 2022: Players to watch out

Although there are many cricketing legends in the tournaments, the highlight would be Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Jonty Rhodes, Shane Watson, Brett Lee, Ian Bell, Chaminda Vaas, Sanath Jayasuriya and Shane Bond.



(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)