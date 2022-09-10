Road Safety World Series 2022: Schedule, squads, venue and format details

-
-
Road Safety World Series 2022 kicks off today in Kanpur's Green Park Stadium with India Legends playing against South Africa Legends in the inaugural match of the series. India Legends are the defending champions and will face world-class bowlers and batters from South Africa, West Indies, New Zealand, Bangladesh and England in the league phase of the tournament.
Sachin Tendulkar (India), Jonty Rhodes (South Africa), Ross Taylor (New Zealand), Shane Watson (Australia), Brian Lara (West Indies), Shahadat Hossein (Bangladesh), Ian Bell (England) and Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka) will be captaining their sides. It would be nostalgic and interesting to see your childhood cricketing heroes on the ground.
Road Safety World Series 2022: Schedule
Given below is a schedule of matches from September 10 to October 1, 2022.
|Day
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Saturday
|Sep-10
|India Legends vs South Africa
|Kanpur
|Sunday
|Sep-11
|Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends (3.30 PM)
|Kanpur
|Sri Lanka Legends vs Australia Legends (7.30 PM)
|Kanpur
|Monday
|Sep-12
|New Zealand Legends vs South Africa Legends
|Kanpur
|Tuesday
|Sep-13
|England Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends
|Kanpur
|Wedneday
|Sep-14
|India Legends vs West Indies Legends
|Kanpur
|Thursday
|Sept-15
|Bangladesh Legends vs. New Zealand Legends
|Kanpur
|Saturday
|Sep-17
|England Legends vs West Indies Legends (3.30 PM)
|Indore
|Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends (7.30 PM)
|Indore
|Sunday
|Sep-18
|Australia Legends vs Bangladesh Legends (3.30 PM)
|Indore
|India Legends vs New Zealand Legends, Indore (7:30 pm)
|Indore
|Monday
|Sep-19
|England Legends vs South Africa Legends
|Indore
|Wednesday
|Sep-21
|India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends
|Dehradun
|Thursday
|Sep-22
|West Indies Legends vs New Zealand Legends
|Dehradun
|Friday
|Sep-23
|South Africa Legends vs Australia Legends
|Dehradun
|Saturday
|Sep-24
|India Legends vs England Legends
|Dehradun
|Sunday
|Sep-25
|Sri Lanka Legends vs New Zealand Legends (3.30 pm)
|Dehradun
|Australia Legends vs West Indies Legends (7.30 pm)
|Dehradun
|Tuesday
|Sep-27
|Sri Lanka Legends vs Bangladesh Legends (3:30 pm)
|Raipur
|England Legends vs Australia Legends (7:30 pm)
|Raipur
|Wednesday
|Sep-28
|Semi-final 1 (7.30 pm)
|Raipur
|Thursday
|Sep-29
|Semi-final 2(7.30 pm)
|Raipur
|Saturday
|Oct-01
|Final (7.30 pm)
|Raipur
Road Safety World Series 2022: Squads
India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Subramaniam Badrinath, Naman Ojha, Stuart Binny, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rahul Sharma and Rajesh Pawar.
South Africa Legends: Jonty Rhodes (C), Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Eddie Leie, Garnett Kruger, Henry Davids, Jacques Rudolph, Johan Botha, Johan van der Wath, Lance Klusener, L. Norris Jones, Makhaya Ntini, Morne van Wyk, Zander de Bruyn, T Tshabalala and Vernon Philander
Bangladesh Legends: Shahadat Hossain (C), Abdur Razzak, Alamgir Kabir, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali, Mamun ur Rasheed, Nazmus Sadat, Dhiman Ghosh, Dolar Mahmud, Khaled Mashud, Mohammad Sharif, Mehrab Hossain, Elias Sunny, Abul Hasan, and Tushar Imran and Mohammad Nazimuddin.
Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan (C), Kaushalya Weeraratne, Mahela Udawatte, Rumesh Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Chamara Silva, Isuru Udana, Chamara Kapugedara, Chaminda Vaas, Chaturanga de Silva, C Jayasinghe, Dhamikka Prasad, Dilruwan Perera, Dilshan Munaweera, Ishan Jayaratne, Jeevan Mendis, Nuwan Kulasekara, Jeevan Mendis, Sanath Jayasuriya, Thisara Perera and Upul Tharanga.
Australia Legends: Shane Watson (C), Alex Doolan, Ben Dunk, Brad Hodge, Brad Haddin, Stuart Clark, Brett Lee, Bryce McGain, Callum Ferguson, Cameron White, George Horlin, Dirk Nannes, Nathan Reardon, Jason Krejza, John Hastings and Chadd Sayers.
West Indies Legends: Brian Lara (C), Danza Hyatt, Devendra Bishoo, Dwayne Smith, Jerome Taylor, Kirk Edwards, Marlon Ian Black, Narsingh Deonarine, Sulieman Benn, Daren Powell, Krishmar Santokie, William Perkins, Darion Barthley and Dave Mohammed.
New Zealand Legends: Ross Taylor (C), Jacob Oram, Jamie How, Jason Spice, Kyle Mills, Scott Styris, Shane Bond, Dean Brownlie, Bruce Martin, Neil Broom, Aaron Redmond, Anton Devcich, Hamish Bennett, Craig McMillan and Gareth Hopkins.
England Legends: Ian Bell (C), Nick Compton, Phil Mustard, Chris Tremlett, Daren Maddy, Darren Stevens, James Tindall, Rikki Clarke, Stephen Parry, Tim Ambrose, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Chris Schofield, Jade Dernbach, and Mal Loye
Road Safety World Series 2022: Venue
Unlike the first season, the venues of the matches will be increased from 3 to 4. Last year, matches were only played in Raipur, Pune and Mumbai due to coronavirus. However, the 23 matches will be played across Dehradun, Raipur, Kanpur and Indore in this year's edition.
Road Safety World Series 2022: Format
Every team will play five matches in the tournament. The top four teams will play in the semi-finals/playoffs on September 28 and 29. The winner of the semi-finals will face each other on October 1 Final at Raipur Cricket stadium.
(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)
