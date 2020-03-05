Road Safety World Series: Check schedule, squads and live streaming details

Two of the biggest names in world cricket -- India's and West Indian -- will once again be up against each other for a cause. The two champion players will clash against each other in the opening game of the 'Unacademy Road Safety World Series', a T20 tournament, when India Legends will take on West Indies Legends at Wankhede Stadium on March 7.

As per the series schedule released on Thursday, a total of 11 matches will be played in the tournament.

The series will feature some big names in cricket from India, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies and South Africa like Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Brian Lara, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Brett Lee, Brad Hodge, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Ajantha Mendis.

Tendulkar will be taking part in a competitive match for the first time since he announced his retirement on November 16, 2013. Lara announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket on April 19, 2007. But they still command a lot of love and respect from cricket fans all over the globe.

Road Safety World Series 2020 cricket tournament full schedule:





Matches Date Venue Time (IST) India legends vs West Indies legends 7-Mar Wankhede Stadium 7:00 PM Australia legends vs Sri Lanka legends 8-Mar Wankhede Stadium 7:00 PM India legends vs Sri Lanka legends 10-Mar DY Patil Stadium 7:00 PM West Indies legends vs South Africa legends 11-Mar DY Patil Stadium 7:00 PM South Africa legends vs Sri Lanka legends 13-Mar DY Patil Stadium 7:00 PM India legends vs South Africa legends 14-Mar Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium 7:00 PM Australia legends vs west Indies legends 16-Mar MCA Stadium 7:00 PM West Indies legends vs Sri Lanka legends 17-Mar MCA Stadium 7:00 PM Australia legends vs South Africa legends 19-Mar DY Patil Stadium 7:00 PM India legends vs Australia legends 20-Mar MCA Stadium 7:00 PM The final 22-Mar Brabourne Stadium 7:00 PM

(Captain), Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Ajit Agarkar, Sanjay Bangar, Munaf Patel, Mohammad Kaif, Pragyan Ojha, Sairaj Bahutule, Abey Kuruvilla, Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan, Sameer Dighe.

South Africa Legends: (Captain), Herschelle Gibbs, Garnett Kruger, Jacques Rudolph, Andrew Hall, Albie Morkel, Johann van der Wath, Lance Klusener, Martin Van Jaarsveld, Morne van Wyk, Paul Harris, Roger Telemachus, Ryan McLaren.

Australia Legends: (Captain), Brett Geeves, Jason Krejza, Mark Cosgrove, Nathan Reardon, Shane Lee, Travis Birt, Ben Laughlin, Brad Hodge, Clint Mckay, Xavier Doherty.

West Indies Legends: (Captain), Adam Sanford, Carl Hooper, Daren Ganga, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Ricardo Powell, Ridley Jacobs, Samuel Badree, Suleiman Benn, Tino Best, Dinanath Ramnarine, Pedro Collins, Danza Hyatt.

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan (Captain), Chaminda Vaas, Farveez Maharoof, Marvan Atapattu, Muttiah Muralitharan, Rangana Herath, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Sachithra Senanayake, Chamara Kapugedera, Thilan Thushara, Upul Chandana, Malinda Warnapura.

Road Safety World Series live streaming details



The live broadcast of Road Safety World Series cricket tournament will be available on Colours Cineplex and Colours Kannada Cinema. You can also live stream the matches on Jio and Voot.



