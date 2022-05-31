Robert Lewandowski confirms his intention to leave Bayern Munich

-
Polish striker Robert Lewandowski has officially confirmed that he wants to leave football club Bayern Munich this summer.
"One thing is certain today - my story with Bayern is over. After everything that has happened in recent months, I cannot imagine further good cooperation," Lewandowski said during a news conference on international duty.
Bayern Munich's sports director Hasan Salihamidzic said earlier this month that Lewandowski informed the club's boss that he wanted to leave.
Recently, Lewandowski emerged as a winner of FIFA's best male player award and has won several prestigious titles since joining Bayern in 2014, including eight Bundesliga trophies for a total of 10 having won two with ex-club Dortmund. He also won the Champions League with Bayern in 2020.
