Robert Lewandowski confirms his intention to leave Bayern Munich

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski has officially confirmed that he wants to leave club this summer.

"One thing is certain today - my story with Bayern is over. After everything that has happened in recent months, I cannot imagine further good cooperation," Lewandowski said during a news conference on international duty.

Bayern Munich's director Hasan Salihamidzic said earlier this month that Lewandowski informed the club's boss that he wanted to leave.

Recently, Lewandowski emerged as a winner of FIFA's best male player award and has won several prestigious titles since joining Bayern in 2014, including eight Bundesliga trophies for a total of 10 having won two with ex-club Dortmund. He also won the Champions League with Bayern in 2020.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)