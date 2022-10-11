Roger Binny likely to succeed Sourav Ganguly as BCCI president: Report

Roger Binny will reportedly succeed as the next president of the Board of Control for in India (BCCI). Rajiv Shukla and are likely to continue as vice president and secretary of the body, a recent report by Times of India (TOI) said.

Earlier reports had suggested that Shah might succeed Ganguly for the president. The candidates, including Binny, will file their nominations on Tuesday, the TOI report added. The elections will take place on October 18.

"Binny will be the new president of the . Rajivji (Rajiv Shukla) will stay on as the VP," TOI quoted a source as saying.

called a meeting of all state representatives on Monday. Binny is said to have attended the meeting. A formal meeting of state representatives will be held on Tuesday.

The scrutiny of the nominations will be done on October 13. The candidates will be allowed to withdraw nominations till October 14, TOI said.

Binny was a part of the Indian team that won the World Cup in 1983. He has played 27 test matches and 72 ODIs for India. In the 1983 World Cup, Binny took 18 wickets in eight games, emerging as the highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

Binny's name, according to the report, came as a surprise candidate for the top post when it appeared on BCCI Draft Electoral Rolls for the elections.

He also attended the Annual General Meeting as a representative of the Karnataka State Cricket Association.