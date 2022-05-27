RR vs RCB: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Qualifier 2

-
-
Rajat Patidar’s unbelievable showing with the bat and brilliant bowling froom Harshal Patel took RCB to Qualifier 2 where they will now be up against the Rajasthan Royals. The Royals also saw brilliant batting from Jos Buttler and their skipper Sanju Samson in the first qualifier against Gujarat Titans. Obed McCoy even gave the Royals a chance with the ball to seize the game. But it wasn’t to be.
Now, in the second chase that they have got, the Royals would look to convert it all costs when they take the field at 07:30 pm IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
Here's how the Playing 11 of RR and RCB would look like
The Rajasthan Royals in their last game lost because their spinners were not able to put pressure and also because some catches were dropped. 16 runs were there to defend for Krishna in the last over and he gave away three sixes in the first three-ball itself.
Hence it is the bowling where the Royals need to work on how they can deliver the winning punch when they take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Devdutt Padikkal needs to rise to the occasion and perform out of his skins when he takes on his former teammates.
For Bangalore, a similar great showing would be expected of three senior men, Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell. If they fire, Bangalore will straightaway be making their third IPL final.
RR Predicted Playing 11
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy
RCB Predicted Playing 11
Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.
IPL 2022 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Qualifier 2 Toss Timing and Details
Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Qualifier 2 in IPL 2022 will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1000 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson and Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. RR vs RCB Eliminator toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
RR IPL 2022 Squad
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal
RCB IPL 2022 Squad
Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Siddarth Kaul, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Aneeshwar Gautam
