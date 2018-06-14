Russia vs Saudi Arabia: A low-key match to kick-off high-profile tournament

Soccer-oracle-in-chief

After Paul the Octopus, Fred the Ferret, Soothsayer Hog, Citta the Elephant, Flopsy the Kangaroo and Madame Shiva the Guinea Pig, now we can add Achilles the Cat to the list. "Achilles," the resident mouse-catcher at St. Petersburg's Hermitage museum, is putting his faith in Russia.



Interesting football trivia:No host team has ever lost in the opening match of the World Cup. More pessimistic Russia fans think their team might become the first.

This is where the bell dongs! When clocks strike 8:30 pm in India, more than 5000 kms away, the ball will be rolled at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, and it will set in motion the 2018 edition of FIFA World Cup -- one of the biggest sporting events in the world. The hosts, Russia will take on Saudi Arabia which looks, on paper, like a match that lacks glamour but will definitely be high on energy. Russia are lowest-ranked among the 32 teams participating in the tournament as they sit 70th in the FIFA rankings while Saudi Arabia are three spots above, in 67th.

This is Saudi Arabia's first appearance in World Cup finals since 2006 after failing to qualify for the 2010 and 2014 editions of the tournament. However, it is their current form that Saudi Arabia should be worried about. They have failed to win a single game at the World Cup after beating Belgium in 1994. The 2018 FIFA World Cup is a chance to set the record right.

On the other hand, Russia will have home advantage and the support will be drowning. But Russia will need to punch above their weight if it wants to avoid the same fate as South Africa who were sent packing 11 days into the 2010 tournament despite being the hosts.

Saudi Arabia 23-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Assaf Al-Qarny, Mohammed Al-Owais, Yasser Al-Musailem, Abdullah Al-Mayuf.

Defenders: Mansoor Al-Harbi, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Mohammed Al-Breik, Saeed Al-Mowalad, Motaz Hawsawi, Osama Hawsawi, Omar Hawsawi, Mohammed Jahfali, Ali Al-Bulaihi.

Midfielders: Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Abdulmalek Al-Khaibri, Abdullah Otayf, Taiseer Al-Jassim, Houssain Al-Mogahwi, Salman Al-Faraj, Nawaf Al-Abed, Mohamed Kanno, Hattan Bahebri, Mohammed Al-Kwikbi, Salem Al-Dawsari, Yehya Al-Shehri.

Forwards: Fahad Al-Muwallad, Mohammad Al-Sahlawi, Muhannad Assiri.

Formation and tactics: Juan Antonio Pizzi looks to line-up his team in a 4-3-3 with two midfielders performing defensive duties. Saudi Arabia look to absorb pressure then hit on counter with long passes to the wide forwards. Attacks will come from the left flank.

Players to watch out for: Mohammad Al-Sahlawi, who scored joint max number of goals (16), and winger Salem Al-Dawsari, who plays for Spanish club Villarreal.

Trivia: Of players attempting 1000+ passes in the Saudi Arabian Pro League in 2017-18, Abdullah Ateef registered the highest passing accuracy (90.3%).

Russia 23-man squad

Goalkeepers: Igor Akinfeev (CSKA Moscow), Vladimir Gabulov (Club Brugge), Soslan Dzhanaev (Rubin Kazan), Andrey Lunev (Zenit St Petersburg);

Defenders: Vladimir Granat, Ruslan Kambolov, Fedor Kudryashov (all Rubin Kazan), Ilya Kutepov (Spartak Moscow), Roman Neustadter (Fenerbahce), Konstantin Rausch (Dynamo Moscow), Andrey Semenov (Akhmat Grozny), Igor Smolnikov (Zenit St Petersburg), Mario Fernandes (CSKA Moscow);

Midfielders: Yuri Gazinskiy (Krasnodar), Alexsandr Golovin, Alan Dzagoev (both CSKA Moscow), Aleksandr Erokhin, Yuri Zhirkov, Daler Kuzyaev (all Zenit St Petersburg), Roman Zobnin, Alexsandr Samedov (both Spartak Moscow), Anton Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow), Aleksandr Tashaev (Dynamo Moscow), Denis Cheryshev (Villarreal);

Forwards: Artem Dzyuba (Arsenal Tula), Aleksey Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow), Fedor Smolov (Krasnodar), Fedor Chalov (CSKA Moscow).

Formation and tactics: Russia play with three at the back, the wing backs pushed high and one screening midfielder drop[pong off to provide cover as the centre backs split to cover the wide spaces. Alan Dzagoev plays off in a free attacking role and provides a second goal-scoring threat. However, if he is restrained, it's easier to stifle Russia. That is when Russia attack down the wide spaces for the attack.

Key players: CSKA Moscow's midfielder Alan Dzagoev and highly-rated young prospect Aleksandr Golovin.

Trivia: Vladimir Gabulov & Denis Cheryshev could become the first players to appear for Russia at a World Cup whilst playing in a foreign league since 2002. At the 2014 World Cup, Russia's squad was made up entirely of players from their own top-flight (Russian Premier League).