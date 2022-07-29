Sanju Samson replaces K L Rahul in India's squad for West Indies T20Is

-
Wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson on Friday replaced an indisposed KL Rahul in India's T20I squad for the ongoing series against the West Indies, the BCCI said.
"KL Rahul was earlier named in the squad and his participation in the T20I series was subject to fitness. The batter tested positive for COVID-19 last week and has been advised rest by the BCCI medical team," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.
Sanju Samson was part of the squad in the recently concluded ODI series that the team won 3-0 and scored a half-century in the second game.
India's squad for 5 T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.
