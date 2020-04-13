Sehwag says Angad inspired his batting, but Rahul Dravid trends on Twitter

Former swashbuckling batsman has revealed the real inspiration behind his batting approach was Ramayan's character 'Angad'. The opening batsman stated that he took inspiration from Ramayan's character 'Angad' (part of 'vanar sena', an army of monkeys, which helped Lord Ram in rescuing Sita from Ravan).

He went on to share a picture of 'Angad' on Twitter and also gave an explanation as to why the character is an inspiration for him.

"So here is where i took my batting inspiration from. Pair hilana mushkil hi nahi , namumkin hai . #Angad Ji Rocks," Sehwag tweeted.





So here is where i took my batting inspiration from :)



Pair hilana mushkil hi nahi , namumkin hai . #Angad ji Rocks pic.twitter.com/iUBrDyRQUF — (@virendersehwag) April 12, 2020

However, Rahul Dravid, who was known as The Wall of Indian cricket in his heydays, has been trending on twitter recently for staying at crease. In the current scenario, when staying home is crucial to break the chain of coronavirus, people are taking cues from Dravid’s batting prowess.

The twitter handle of Aam Aadmai Party (AAP) has posted a picture of Dravid with the caption ‘he didn't leave the crease and batted till the end.’







He didn't leave the crease and batted till the end. We all need to play similar inning against #corona. Don't leave your crease (home) and make sure you will bat till the end like THE WALL did!



Long innings might seem exhausting but they are necessary to save the match. pic.twitter.com/2GPImRMmb2 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) April 10, 2020

How to fight Coronavirus: Lessons from (A thread) pic.twitter.com/UYfWUTs4FO — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 16, 2020

The best way to avoid danger is to keep a distance pic.twitter.com/3h9osqZKtn — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 16, 2020

It’s important to have a clean and safe pair of hands pic.twitter.com/0XOC73rJvI — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 16, 2020

Don’t Panic. You can overcome the worst of the situations with patience pic.twitter.com/H3WZqZhIO6 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 16, 2020

Tough times don't last, tough men do pic.twitter.com/wgVJrx17IN — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 16, 2020

Be ready to work from a different place when needed pic.twitter.com/gxzfaULwFt — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 16, 2020

Call back your team members from offsite when you think the time is right, without worrying about someone’s personal milestones pic.twitter.com/pkAkhQXmVx — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 16, 2020

When you have mastered the art, teach others. (Fin.) pic.twitter.com/eCVpToF9mz — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 16, 2020

Also, in a series twitter post a user showed with pictures, ‘How to fight coronavirus: Lessons from ’