'Your grass needs a mow': Vaughan trolls Jadeja on sword-wielding video
Sehwag says Angad inspired his batting, but Rahul Dravid trends on Twitter

Rahul Dravid, who was known as The Wall of Indian cricket in his heydays, has been trending on twitter

Virender Sehwag. Photo: PTI
Former India cricket team swashbuckling batsman Virender Sehwag has revealed the real inspiration behind his batting approach was Ramayan's character 'Angad'. The opening batsman stated that he took inspiration from Ramayan's character 'Angad' (part of 'vanar sena', an army of monkeys, which helped Lord Ram in rescuing Sita from Ravan).

He went on to share a picture of 'Angad' on Twitter and also gave an explanation as to why the character is an inspiration for him.

"So here is where i took my batting inspiration from. Pair hilana mushkil hi nahi , namumkin hai . #Angad Ji Rocks," Sehwag tweeted.



However, Rahul Dravid, who was known as The Wall of Indian cricket in his heydays, has been trending on twitter recently for staying at crease. In the current scenario, when staying home is crucial to break the chain of coronavirus, people are taking cues from Dravid’s batting prowess.

The twitter handle of Aam Aadmai Party (AAP) has posted a picture of Dravid with the caption ‘he didn't leave the crease and batted till the end.’



Also, in a series twitter post a user showed with pictures, ‘How to fight coronavirus: Lessons from Rahul Dravid.
First Published: Mon, April 13 2020. 13:06 IST

