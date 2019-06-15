SA vs AFG LIVE score ICC CWC 2019: Proteas eye a win against minnows

JUST IN
India vs Pakistan ICC CWC match at Manchester hangs in balance due to rain
Business Standard

BS Web Team 

South Africa cricket team
South Africa cricket team. Photo: Reuters

In today’s second match of cricket world cup 2019 (CWC), South Africa cricket team will look to get back to winning ways when they take on minnows Afghanistan cricket team at the Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff. South Africa’s performance so far in ICC CWC 2019 has been disappointing. Proteas' best result thus far has been a 'no result' owing to their washed out match against the West Indies on Monday, coming on the back of a hat-trick of defeats. Afghanistan too have suffered a similar fate in the tournament so far, as their batting collapses have given their star-studded bowling line-up little to defend. In the three matches they have played so far, Afghanistan have managed scores of 207, 152 and 172 -- totals that are and have been deemed chaseable, even decades back in ODI cricket.

Check 2019 cricket world cup points table here

First Published: Sat, June 15 2019. 16:29 IST

