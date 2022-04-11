SRH vs GT: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 21

-
-
IPL 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Toss Timing
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson and Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the SRH vs GT toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
Here's how the Playing 11 of SRH and GT would look like
Umran Malik is now the only key that isn’t fitting into any locks for the Sunrisers and now is the time to try Kartik Tyagi who will give pace, just a few notches below Umaran but his variation and accuracy will certainly be many a notches up to that of the Kashmiri bowler and now is the time to bring 2020 Under 19 bowling star into the mix for Hyderabad.
As for Gujarat, although they wouldn’t want to disturb the winning 11, it is only as long as they are winning, otherwise, they seriously need to look at Matthew Wade who has not fired at all in the three games that he has played so far. In his place Wriddhiman Sha could be tried, freeing up a place for Alzarri Joseph to come in and make that dangerous-looking Gujarat bowling even more dangerous.
SRH Predicted Playing 11
Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Umran Malik/Kartik Tyagi
GT Predicted Playing 11
Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande
SRH IPL 2022 Squad
Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ravikumar Samarth, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey
GT IPL 2022 Squad
Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Varun Aaron, Wriddhiman Saha, Pradeep Sangwan, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad
