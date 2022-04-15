SRH vs KKR: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Brabourne Stadium

-
-
After losing to Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders have been jolted and they would face one of their fiercest nemesis in Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next match on April 15, 2022, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
While Kolkata lost their last game very badly, the Sunrisers have been on the rise and have won back to back games to be at two wins out of their first four games and they would look to get one more and march into the top four of the Points Table.
SRH vs KKR Pitch Report
The Pitch at the Cricket Club of India- Brabourne Stadium is one made for run fests as more than 200 have been chased there and quite easily too. For today’s match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, the pitch is expected to be another bonanza offer to go greedy for runs as bowlers would find it very difficult to contain.
SRH vs KKR Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report
The Stadiums in Mumbai are notorious for the amount of effect dew has on the outcome of the game. And Brabourne is no different as during a night game like this one, the amount of dew increases incessantly.
For today’s match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 51-62%, while the temperature will hover between 32 to 30 Degrees Celcius between 07 to 11 pm.
SRH vs KKR Live Streaming
The SRH vs KKR match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. This match between Hyderabad and Kolkata can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
When and Where would SRH vs KKR IPL 2022 Match take place?
The match between SRH and KKR would begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1400 hrs GMT on April 15, 2022, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is one of the four venues selected for this year's Indian Premier League.
Where can people watch the IPL 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live and Exclusive?
People can watch Kane Williamson’s Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on their Television sets. On Smart Phones and online, the IPL 2022 match between SRH and KKR can be Live Streamed on Hotstar Application and Website.
