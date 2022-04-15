SRH vs KKR: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Brabourne Stadium

After losing to Delhi Capitals, have been jolted and they would face one of their fiercest nemesis in in their next match on April 15, 2022, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

While Kolkata lost their last game very badly, the Sunrisers have been on the rise and have won back to back games to be at two wins out of their first four games and they would look to get one more and march into the top four of the Points Table.

SRH vs KKR Pitch Report

The Pitch at the Cricket Club of India- Brabourne Stadium is one made for run fests as more than 200 have been chased there and quite easily too. For today’s match between vs Kolkata Knight Riders, the pitch is expected to be another bonanza offer to go greedy for runs as bowlers would find it very difficult to contain.

SRH vs KKR Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report

The Stadiums in Mumbai are notorious for the amount of effect dew has on the outcome of the game. And Brabourne is no different as during a night game like this one, the amount of dew increases incessantly.

For today’s match between vs Kolkata Knight Riders, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 51-62%, while the temperature will hover between 32 to 30 Degrees Celcius between 07 to 11 pm.

