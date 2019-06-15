JUST IN
SL vs Aus LIVE score ICC CWC 2019: Lanka eye action vs Aus after washouts

Head to head, Australia have an edge as they won 60 out of 97 matches while 33 matches won by Sri Lanka. Check Sri Lanka vs Australia Live score, toss updates and match commentary here

BS Web Team 

Australia's captain Aaron Finch, right is congratulated by teammate Australia's David Warner after getting 50 runs not out during the Cricket World Cup match between Australia and Pakistan at the County Ground in Taunton, south west England
In today’s first match of cricket world cup 2019 (CWC), Australia cricket team, after registering a nervy win against Pakistan, will look to come out with a commanding performance when they meet Sri Lanka cricket team at the Kennington Oval in London. With six points in four games, the defending champions are sitting pretty in the top section of the ICC CWC points table and, therefore, would aim to gain two points to get to the top of the chart. On the other hand, Sri Lanka have four points from four games, which includes two washouts. In their two completed games, Dimuth Karunaratne's men have not looked a very challenging side. Their batting has been in tatters, providing little chance to the bowlers to get them back into the game. Head to head, Australia have an edge as they won 60 out of 97 matches while 33 matches won by Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs Australia world cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 in English Commentary and on Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. You can also live stream SL vs AUS cricket match on the Hotstar app and the Hotstar website.
 
