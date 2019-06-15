ICC CWC 19 IND vs PAK preview: All eyes on sky as India face Pakistan

-
A spirited India cricket team will face arch-rivals Pakistan cricket team in the most anticipated clash of the ongoing ICC cricket World Cup 2019 at the Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday. India are at fourth position with 5 points in 3 matches while Pakistan is at eighth position 3 points in 4 matches in the ICC World Cup 2019 Points Table. Having secured convincing wins over South Africa and Australia in their first two matches, the Men in Blue were not even able to get on the field for their third match against the Black Caps which was called off due to rain.
Against Pakistan, India have won all their six encounters in the previous editions of the showpiece event and thus, Virat Kohli's men will have a psychological advantage over Sarfaraz Ahmed-led team.
However, the absence of in-form opener Shikhar Dhawan -- who got injured during the match-winning knock against Australia at The Oval -- might hurt India as suspense remains on who will open for the team along with Rohit Sharma. In all likelyhood, KL Rahul would open the innings with Rohit Sharma.
India's bowling has also been pretty good with all the four bowlers -- Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav -- scalping wickets at crucial stages.
Pakistan, on the other hand, would be aiming to break the jinx and secure their first World Cup victory against India. However, it would require a formidable performance for the 1992 champions to overcome the two-time World Champions.
The Sarfaraz Ahmad-led side made a horrible start to their World Cup campaign as they suffered a crushing defeat against West Indies in their tournament opener. However, they came back strongly and registered a remarkable win against England. But against Australia, they failed to maintain their consistency and had to face a 41-run defeat in Taunton.
Pakistan's bowlers, however, have made a strong statement with the white ball but it the batting effort remains a point of concern for Sarfaraz Ahmed who himself has not been able to put runs on the scoreboard.
And so, Sarfaraz may be tempted to bring in Haris Sohail into the playing XI in place of Shoaib Malik, who has failed in each of his three outings in the tournament so far. Also, Pakistan's fielding has not been upto the mark and they have dropped many catches in the four games they have played so far.
Going by the record and form of both the teams, the odds look completely in favour of India but Pakistan -- capable of beating any opposition on their day -- will look to replicate their 2017 Champions Trophy final performance.
However, one thing which can ruin the mood of both the players and the fans is rain. The weather forecast for Sunday is not great and there are chances of rain in the afternoon which can play a big role in the result of the match. Teams batting second have won four of the last five matches at Old Trafford and with rain expected to play its part, both captains will be tempted to field first.
