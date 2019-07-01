JUST IN
ICC CWC 19 SL vs WI LIVE score: Lanka hope for miracle as semis hope fade

Lanka are placed seventh on the ICC World Cup 2019 Points Table with six points from seven matches, need to win their final two games to keep hopes alive dor semi-finals

A hopeful Sri Lanka cricket team will aim to give their best shot against West Indies cricket team in their next World Cup encounter at the The Riverside Durham on today. Sri Lanka's 20-run win over England had breathed life into their inconsistent campaign but a painful defeat against South Africa, in the very next game, hurt their semifinals chances. The 1996 champions, who are placed seventh on the ICC World Cup 2019 Points Table with six points from seven matches, need to win their final two games to keep hopes alive dor semi-finals.




ICC World Cup 2019, Match 39: Sri Lanka vs West Indies streaming details

The World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka vs West Indies match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of the World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka vs West Indies match will be available on Hotstar.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

