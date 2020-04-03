JUST IN
Staying at home: Relive epic India vs Pakistan encounters since 1992 WC

With no live cricket or sporting event in place, fans can relive the epic encounters between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on Star Sports

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

File Photo: @BCCI

Sporting activities across the world have been suspended or postponed due to the Covid-19 or coronavirus pandemic. To curb the menace of Covid-19, the Narendra Modi has asked citizens to stay indoors to break the chain of the coronavirus. This has made the people work from home or stay indoors.

With no live cricket or sporting event in place, fans can relive the epic encounters between the arch-rivals India and Pakistan. Star Sports will telecast the ICC World Cup matches played between the two teams since 1992 from April 4.


The 1992 ICC World Cup saw the introduction of coloured clothing, the white ball, black side screen, floodlights and an alteration to fielding restriction. In 1992, under the bright lights of the hallowed cricket stadiums in Australia, with only one win from the first 5 games, Pakistan’s chances looked bleak and the team was staring at the possibility of being knocked out in the group stages itself.

This Pakistan team, despite missing the services of strike bowler Waqar Younis, still had enough firepower with skipper Imran Khan, Wasim Akram and Aquib Javed. This much-talked-about pace attack was stopped by an inspired Indian side who played disciplined cricket and defeated Pakistan cricket team by 43 runs.

You can watch India vs Pakistan matches in World Cups and Asia Cup throughout the coming week.

Date Day Star Sports 1 Star Sports 1 Hindi
11 am to 6:30 pm 11 to 2:45 pm 2:45 to 6:30 pm
04-Apr Sat ICC WC 1992: IND v PAK ICC WT20 2016: IND v PAK Asia Cup 2016: IND v PAK
05-Apr Sun ICC WC 1996: IND v PAK ICC CT 2017: IND v PAK
06-Apr Mon ICC WC 1999: IND v PAK ICC CT 2013: IND v PAK
07-Apr Tue ICC WC 2003: IND v PAK Asia Cup 2018: IND v PAK, Group A
08-Apr Wed ICC WC 2011: IND v PAK Asia Cup 2018: IND v PAK, Super 4
09-Apr Thu ICC WC 2015: IND v PAK ICC WC 2015: IND v PAK
10-Apr Fri ICC WC 2019: IND v PAK ICC WC 2019: IND v PAK


First Published: Fri, April 03 2020. 16:12 IST

