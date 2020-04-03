Staying at home: Relive epic India vs Pakistan encounters since 1992 WC

-
Sporting activities across the world have been suspended or postponed due to the Covid-19 or coronavirus pandemic. To curb the menace of Covid-19, the Narendra Modi has asked citizens to stay indoors to break the chain of the coronavirus. This has made the people work from home or stay indoors.
With no live cricket or sporting event in place, fans can relive the epic encounters between the arch-rivals India and Pakistan. Star Sports will telecast the ICC World Cup matches played between the two teams since 1992 from April 4.
The 1992 ICC World Cup saw the introduction of coloured clothing, the white ball, black side screen, floodlights and an alteration to fielding restriction. In 1992, under the bright lights of the hallowed cricket stadiums in Australia, with only one win from the first 5 games, Pakistan’s chances looked bleak and the team was staring at the possibility of being knocked out in the group stages itself.
This Pakistan team, despite missing the services of strike bowler Waqar Younis, still had enough firepower with skipper Imran Khan, Wasim Akram and Aquib Javed. This much-talked-about pace attack was stopped by an inspired Indian side who played disciplined cricket and defeated Pakistan cricket team by 43 runs.
|Date
|Day
|Star Sports 1
|Star Sports 1 Hindi
|11 am to 6:30 pm
|11 to 2:45 pm
|2:45 to 6:30 pm
|04-Apr
|Sat
|ICC WC 1992: IND v PAK
|ICC WT20 2016: IND v PAK
|Asia Cup 2016: IND v PAK
|05-Apr
|Sun
|ICC WC 1996: IND v PAK
|ICC CT 2017: IND v PAK
|06-Apr
|Mon
|ICC WC 1999: IND v PAK
|ICC CT 2013: IND v PAK
|07-Apr
|Tue
|ICC WC 2003: IND v PAK
|Asia Cup 2018: IND v PAK, Group A
|08-Apr
|Wed
|ICC WC 2011: IND v PAK
|Asia Cup 2018: IND v PAK, Super 4
|09-Apr
|Thu
|ICC WC 2015: IND v PAK
|ICC WC 2015: IND v PAK
|10-Apr
|Fri
|ICC WC 2019: IND v PAK
|ICC WC 2019: IND v PAK