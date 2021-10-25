T20 WC, Pak vs NZ playing 11: After India, Pak looks to decmiate Kiwis

After thrashing India by 10 wickets, and also for the first in in a world cup match, Pakistan will look to take revenge from New Zealand in their Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup at Sharjah Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

New Zealand had recently withdrawn from a scheduled series against Pakistan citing "security threat".

Pakistan have both fiery batsmen and bowlers in its arsenal, a glimpse of which we saw against India on Sunday.

The Black Caps have a class bowling attack, too, but it remains to be seen how their batsmen perform.

Pak vs NZ playing 11 prediction

NZ playing 11:



Tim Seifert (wk), Martin Guptill, (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi

Pak playing XI

(c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi

Pak vs NZ head to head records

Total matches played: 24

Pak won: 14

NZ won: 10

Know about ICC T20 WC, match live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:

When will the Pak vs NZ 2021 match be played?

The Pak vs NZ match is scheduled to take place on October 26, Tuesday.

Where will Pak vs NZ match will be played?

The venue for the match is Sharjah cricket ground.

What will be the match timings for T20 WC,

The T20 WC match between T20 WC, Pakistan vs New Zealand will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

At what time will the Pak vs NZ match live toss take place?

The Pak vs NZ live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Pak vs NZ 2021 match live in India?

The Pak vs NZ will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary.

How to live stream the Pak vs NZ 2021 match in India?

The live streaming of Pak vs NZ match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.

Squads:

New Zealand: (captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

Pakistan: (captain), Mohammed Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Harris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohamed Nawaz, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammed Wasim, Sohaib Maqsood.