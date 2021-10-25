T20 WC, Pak vs NZ playing 11: After India, Pak looks to decmiate Kiwis

-
ALSO READ
ICC T20 World Cup full schedule, venues, timings, teams, points system
ICC T20 World Cup warm-up matches full schedule, timings, streaming details
T20 WC, IND vs PAK Highlights: Rizwan, Azam help Pak crush Ind by 10 wkts
ENG vs PAK 1st T20 highlights: Pakistan wins by 31 runs at Nottingham
ICC T20 World Cup 2021 team-wise schedule, squads, free live broadcast
-
After thrashing India by 10 wickets, and also for the first in in a world cup match, Pakistan will look to take revenge from New Zealand in their Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup at Sharjah Cricket Ground on Tuesday.
New Zealand had recently withdrawn from a scheduled series against Pakistan citing "security threat".
Pakistan have both fiery batsmen and bowlers in its arsenal, a glimpse of which we saw against India on Sunday.
The Black Caps have a class bowling attack, too, but it remains to be seen how their batsmen perform.
Pak vs NZ playing 11 prediction
NZ playing 11:
Tim Seifert (wk), Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi
Pak playing XI
Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi
Pak vs NZ head to head records
Total matches played: 24
Pak won: 14
NZ won: 10
Know about ICC T20 WC, Pakistan vs New Zealand match live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:
When will the Pak vs NZ 2021 match be played?
The Pak vs NZ match is scheduled to take place on October 26, Tuesday.
Where will Pak vs NZ match will be played?
The venue for the Pakistan vs New Zealand match is Sharjah cricket ground.
What will be the match timings for T20 WC, Pakistan vs New Zealand?
The T20 WC match between T20 WC, Pakistan vs New Zealand will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
At what time will the Pak vs NZ match live toss take place?
The Pak vs NZ live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST.
Which TV channels will telecast the Pak vs NZ 2021 match live in India?
The Pak vs NZ will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary.
How to live stream the Pak vs NZ 2021 match in India?
The live streaming of Pak vs NZ match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.
Squads:
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammed Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Harris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohamed Nawaz, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammed Wasim, Sohaib Maqsood.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor