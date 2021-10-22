ICC T20 World Cup full schedule, venues, timings, teams, points system

The Super 12 round of will kick-start from October 23 with Australia vs South Africa game at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The qualifier round which would determine the four teams, who will join India, Pakistan, South Africa, Australia, England, West Indies, New Zealand and Afghanistan, is underway at UAE and Oman. Bangladesh, Scotland, Sri Lanka are the three teams that have already qualified for the Super 12 round and the last team will be decided after today’s games (Namibia vs Ireland, Sri Lanka vs Netherlands).

India will start its ICC T20 World Cup against its arch-rivals Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium. India has not a single game against Pakistan in the T20 World Cups. It would be interesting to see whether Babar Azam-led side will able to break the jinx on October 24.

ICC T20 World Cup venues (Super 12)

Dubai International Stadium.

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Sharjah cricket ground

England

Australia

South Africa

West Indies

A1

B2

India

Pakistan

New Zealand

Afghanistan

A2

B1

Format of ICC T20 WC (Super 12s)

The Super 12 stage will see two groups of six team each playing in a round-robin format.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the semifinals and then the final.

The two Super 12 groups each feature four of the automatic qualifiers – tournament hosts India and the top seven teams on the ICC rankings at the cut-off date – and two Round 1 qualifiers.

ICC T20 World Cup points system



In the Super-12 round following points system will apply:

Win: Two points

Tie, no result or abandoned: One point

Loss or forfeit: Zero points

Reserve day in ICC T20 World Cup

Since the tournament will take place in UAE, it would be nearly impossible that a match could be affected by rains. However, a stand storm might hold up a match for a moment.

But ICC still have reserve days for semifinals and final. In both the semi-finals and the final, every attempt will be made to finish the match on the planned day, with any necessary overs reductions. The match will only be completed on the reserve day if the minimum amount of overs required to constitute a match (at least 5 overs each side) cannot be bowled on the scheduled day.

