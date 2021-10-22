ICC T20 World Cup full schedule, venues, timings, teams, points system

-
ALSO READ
ICC T20 World Cup warm-up matches full schedule, timings, streaming details
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
Euro Cup 2021 full schedule, match time, live broadcast, streaming in India
-
The Super 12 round of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will kick-start from October 23 with Australia vs South Africa game at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The qualifier round which would determine the four teams, who will join India, Pakistan, South Africa, Australia, England, West Indies, New Zealand and Afghanistan, is underway at UAE and Oman. Bangladesh, Scotland, Sri Lanka are the three teams that have already qualified for the Super 12 round and the last team will be decided after today’s games (Namibia vs Ireland, Sri Lanka vs Netherlands).
Check ICC T20 WC 2021 latest news here
India will start its ICC T20 World Cup against its arch-rivals Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium. India has not a single game against Pakistan in the T20 World Cups. It would be interesting to see whether Babar Azam-led side will able to break the jinx on October 24.
ICC T20 World Cup venues (Super 12)
- Dubai International Stadium.
- Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
- Sharjah cricket ground
Group 1
- England
- Australia
- South Africa
- West Indies
- A1
- B2
- India
- Pakistan
- New Zealand
- Afghanistan
- A2
- B1
Format of ICC T20 WC (Super 12s)
The Super 12 stage will see two groups of six team each playing in a round-robin format.
The top two teams from each group will progress to the semifinals and then the final.
The two Super 12 groups each feature four of the automatic qualifiers – tournament hosts India and the top seven teams on the ICC rankings at the cut-off date – and two Round 1 qualifiers.
ICC T20 World Cup points system
In the Super-12 round following points system will apply:
- Win: Two points
- Tie, no result or abandoned: One point
- Loss or forfeit: Zero points
Reserve day in ICC T20 World Cup
Since the tournament will take place in UAE, it would be nearly impossible that a match could be affected by rains. However, a stand storm might hold up a match for a moment.
But ICC still have reserve days for semifinals and final. In both the semi-finals and the final, every attempt will be made to finish the match on the planned day, with any necessary overs reductions. The match will only be completed on the reserve day if the minimum amount of overs required to constitute a match (at least 5 overs each side) cannot be bowled on the scheduled day.
Check ICC T20 WC 2021 full schedule here
ICC T20 World Cup 2021 full schedule:
|ICC T20 World Cup Super 12s schedule
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Match timings (IST)
|Result
|23-Oct
|Australia v South Africa
|Abu Dhabi
|3:30 PM
|TBD
|England v West Indies
|Dubai
|7:30 PM
|TBD
|24-Oct
|A1 v B2
|Sharjah
|3:30 PM
|TBD
|India v Pakistan
|Dubai
|7:30 PM
|TBD
|25-Oct
|Afghanistan v B1
|Sharjah
|7:30 PM
|TBD
|26-Oct
|South Africa v West Indies
|Dubai
|3:30 PM
|TBD
|Pakistan v New Zealand
|Sharjah
|7:30 PM
|TBD
|27-Oct
|England v B2
|Abu Dhabi
|3:30 PM
|TBD
|B1 v A2
|Abu Dhabi
|7:30 PM
|TBD
|28-Oct
|Australia v A1
|Dubai
|7:30 PM
|TBD
|29-Oct
|West Indies v B2
|Sharjah
|3:30 PM
|TBD
|Pakistan v Afghanistan
|Dubai
|7:30 PM
|TBD
|30-Oct
|South Africa v A1
|Sharjah
|3:30 PM
|TBD
|Australia v England
|Dubai
|7:30 PM
|TBD
|31-Oct
|Afghanistan v A2
|Abu Dhabi
|3:30 PM
|TBD
|India v New Zealand,
|Dubai
|7:30 PM
|TBD
|1-Nov
|England v A1
|Sharjah
|7:30 PM
|TBD
|2-Nov
|South Africa v B2
|Abu Dhabi
|3:30 PM
|TBD
|Pakistan v A2
|Abu Dhabi
|7:30 PM
|TBD
|3-Nov
|New Zealand v B1
|Dubai
|3:30 PM
|TBD
|India v Afghanistan
|Abu Dhabi
|7:30 PM
|TBD
|4-Nov
|Australia v B2
|Dubai
|3:30 PM
|TBD
|West indies v A1
|Abu Dhabi
|7:30 PM
|TBD
|5-Nov
|New Zealand v A2
|Sharjah
|3:30 PM
|TBD
|India v B1
|Dubai
|7:30 PM
|TBD
|6-Nov
|Australia v West Indies
|Abu Dhabi
|3:30 PM
|TBD
|England v South Africa
|Sharjah
|7:30 PM
|TBD
|7-Nov
|New Zealand v Afghanistan
|Abu Dhabi
|3:30 PM
|TBD
|Pakistan v B1
|Sharjah
|7:30 PM
|TBD
|8-Nov
|India v A2
|Dubai
|7:30 PM
|TBD
|ICC T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal schedule
|10-Nov
|Semi-final 1 (A1 v B2)
|Abu Dhabi
|7:30 PM
|TBD
|11-Nov
|Semi-final 2 (B1 v A2)
|Dubai
|7:30 PM
|TBD
|ICC T20 World Cup final date
|14-Nov
|Final
|Dubai
|7:30 PM
|TBD
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor