ICC T20 World Cup 2021 team-wise schedule, squads, free live broadcast

Indian cricket team will kick-start its against Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium on October 24. India is coming into the Super-12 stage of T20 WC with two impressive wins in the warm-up matches while Pakistan has won the first while lost the second practice games. Meanwhile, the super 12 round will begin with Australia vs South Africa match on October 23.

Network will live broadcast all the matches 1 HD/SD and 2 (SD/HD) will telecast the matches with English commentary while Star Sports Hindi (SD/HD) with Hindi Commentary. Other regional Star network channel that will live telecast the World Cup matches are listed below:

Star Sports 1 Tamil

Star Sports 1 Telugu

Star Sports 1 Kannada

Star Sports 3

Star Sports First

Disney+ will live stream all the ICC T20 world Cup matches on its app and website.

Where to watch India world cup matches for free?



India’s world Cup matches will be live telecast by on its terrestrial network and direct-to-home service. will also live broadcast ICC T20 WC semifinals and final irrespective of India’s qualification in the knock-out stages.

India cricket team



India T20 World Cup schedule (Super 12)

24 Oct – v Pakistan

31 Oct – v New Zealand

3 Nov – v Afghanistan

5 Nov – v B1

8 Nov – v A2



India T20 World Cup 2021 squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami



Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel Mentor: MS Dhoni



Pakistan cricket team



Pakistan t20 world cup schedule (Super 12)

24 Oct – v India

26 Oct – v New Zealand

29 Oct – v Afghanistan

2 Nov – v A2

7 Nov – v B1

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik.

Travelling Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

Australia cricket team



Australia t20 world cup schedule (Super 12)

23 Oct – v South Africa

28 Oct – v A1

30 Oct – v England

4 Nov – v B2

6 Nov – v West Indies

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams.

South Africa cricket team



South Africa T20 world cup full schedule (Super 12)

23 Oct – v Australia

26 Oct – v West Indies

30 Oct – v A1

2 Nov – v B2

6 Nov – v England

Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

Reserves: George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams.

England cricket team



England T20 World Cup schedule (Super 12)

23 Oct – v West Indies

27 Oct – v B2

30 Oct – v Australia

1 Nov – v A1

6 Nov – v South Africa

West Indies cricket team

24 Oct – v England

26 Oct – v South Africa

29 Oct – v B2

5 Nov – v A1

6 Nov – v Australia

New Zealand cricket team

26 Oct – v Pakistan

31 Oct – v India

3 Nov – v B1

5 Nov – v A2

7 Nov – v Afghanistan

Afghanistan cricket team

26 Oct – v B1

30 Oct – v Pakistan

31 Oct – v A2

4 Nov – v India

7 Nov – v New Zealand

Reserves: Sharafuddin Ashraf, Samiullah Shinwari, Dawlat Zadran, Fazal Haq Farooqi.





Squad: Mahmud Ullah (Captain), Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shaif Uddin, Shamim Hossain



Reserves: Animul Islam Biplob, Rubel Hossain.

Sri Lanka cricket team



Squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando.