ICC T20 World Cup 2021 team-wise schedule, squads, free live broadcast

Indian cricket team will kick-start its ICC T20 World Cup 2021 against Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium on October 24. India is coming into the Super-12 stage of T20 WC with two impressive wins in the warm-up matches while Pakistan has won the first while lost the second practice games. Meanwhile, the super 12 round will begin with Australia vs South Africa match on October 23.
ICC T20 World Cup live telecast details
Star Sports Network will live broadcast all the matches ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 (SD/HD) will telecast the matches with English commentary while Star Sports Hindi (SD/HD) with Hindi Commentary. Other regional Star network channel that will live telecast the World Cup matches are listed below:
- Star Sports 1 Tamil
- Star Sports 1 Telugu
- Star Sports 1 Kannada
- Star Sports 3
- Star Sports First
Disney+Hotstar will live stream all the ICC T20 world Cup matches on its app and website.
Where to watch India world cup matches for free?
India’s world Cup matches will be live telecast by Doordarshan on its terrestrial network and direct-to-home service. Doordarshan will also live broadcast ICC T20 WC semifinals and final irrespective of India’s qualification in the knock-out stages.
India cricket team
India T20 World Cup schedule (Super 12)
24 Oct – v Pakistan
31 Oct – v New Zealand
3 Nov – v Afghanistan
5 Nov – v B1
8 Nov – v A2
India T20 World Cup 2021 squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami
Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel Mentor: MS Dhoni
Pakistan cricket team
Pakistan t20 world cup schedule (Super 12)
- 24 Oct – v India
- 26 Oct – v New Zealand
- 29 Oct – v Afghanistan
- 2 Nov – v A2
- 7 Nov – v B1
Travelling Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.
Australia cricket team
Australia t20 world cup schedule (Super 12)
- 23 Oct – v South Africa
- 28 Oct – v A1
- 30 Oct – v England
- 4 Nov – v B2
- 6 Nov – v West Indies
Reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams.
South Africa cricket team
South Africa T20 world cup full schedule (Super 12)
- 23 Oct – v Australia
- 26 Oct – v West Indies
- 30 Oct – v A1
- 2 Nov – v B2
- 6 Nov – v England
Reserves: George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams.
England cricket team
England T20 World Cup schedule (Super 12)
- 23 Oct – v West Indies
- 27 Oct – v B2
- 30 Oct – v Australia
- 1 Nov – v A1
- 6 Nov – v South Africa
Reserves: Liam Dawson, James Vince, Reece Topley
West Indies cricket team
West Indies T20 World Cup schedule (Super 12)
- 24 Oct – v England
- 26 Oct – v South Africa
- 29 Oct – v B2
- 5 Nov – v A1
- 6 Nov – v Australia
Reserves: Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein
New Zealand cricket team
New Zealand T20 world cup schedule (Super 12)
- 26 Oct – v Pakistan
- 31 Oct – v India
- 3 Nov – v B1
- 5 Nov – v A2
- 7 Nov – v Afghanistan
Reserves: Adam Milne
Afghanistan cricket team
Afghanistan T20 World Cup schedule (Super 12)
- 26 Oct – v B1
- 30 Oct – v Pakistan
- 31 Oct – v A2
- 4 Nov – v India
- 7 Nov – v New Zealand
Reserves: Sharafuddin Ashraf, Samiullah Shinwari, Dawlat Zadran, Fazal Haq Farooqi.
Bangladesh cricket team
Squad: Mahmud Ullah (Captain), Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shaif Uddin, Shamim Hossain
Reserves: Animul Islam Biplob, Rubel Hossain.
Sri Lanka cricket team
Squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando.
Scotland cricket team
Squad: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richard Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (wk), Josh Davey, Ally Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal
Reserves: Michael Jones, Chris Sole
