ICC T20 World Cup full schedule, venues, timings, teams, points system
Business Standard

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 team-wise schedule, squads, free live broadcast

Star Sports Network will live broadcast all the matches ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Doordarshan to live broadcast India matches for free on its terrestrial network

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

ICC T20 World Cup. Photo: @T20WorldCup
Disney+Hotstar will live stream all the ICC T20 world Cup matches on its app and website. Photo: @T20WorldCup

Indian cricket team will kick-start its ICC T20 World Cup 2021 against Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium on October 24. India is coming into the Super-12 stage of T20 WC with two impressive wins in the warm-up matches while Pakistan has won the first while lost the second practice games. Meanwhile, the super 12 round will begin with Australia vs South Africa match on October 23.

ICC T20 World Cup live telecast details

Star Sports Network will live broadcast all the matches ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 (SD/HD) will telecast the matches with English commentary while Star Sports Hindi (SD/HD) with Hindi Commentary. Other regional Star network channel that will live telecast the World Cup matches are listed below:

  • Star Sports 1 Tamil
  • Star Sports 1 Telugu
  • Star Sports 1 Kannada
  • Star Sports 3
  • Star Sports First
ICC T20 World Cup live streaming details

Disney+Hotstar will live stream all the ICC T20 world Cup matches on its app and website.

Where to watch India world cup matches for free?

India’s world Cup matches will be live telecast by Doordarshan on its terrestrial network and direct-to-home service. Doordarshan will also live broadcast ICC T20 WC semifinals and final irrespective of India’s qualification in the knock-out stages.

India cricket team

India T20 World Cup schedule (Super 12)
24 Oct – v Pakistan
31 Oct – v New Zealand
3 Nov – v Afghanistan
5 Nov – v B1
8 Nov – v A2

India T20 World Cup 2021 squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami

Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel Mentor: MS Dhoni

Pakistan cricket team

Pakistan t20 world cup schedule (Super 12)

  • 24 Oct – v India
  • 26 Oct – v New Zealand
  • 29 Oct – v Afghanistan
  • 2 Nov – v A2
  • 7 Nov – v B1
Pakistan T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik.

Travelling Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

Australia cricket team

Australia t20 world cup schedule (Super 12)

  • 23 Oct – v South Africa
  • 28 Oct – v A1
  • 30 Oct – v England
  • 4 Nov – v B2
  • 6 Nov – v West Indies
Australia T20 World Cup squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams.

South Africa cricket team

South Africa T20 world cup full schedule (Super 12)

  • 23 Oct – v Australia
  • 26 Oct – v West Indies
  • 30 Oct – v A1
  • 2 Nov – v B2
  • 6 Nov – v England
South Africa T20 World Cup squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

Reserves: George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams.

England cricket team

England T20 World Cup schedule (Super 12)

  • 23 Oct – v West Indies
  • 27 Oct – v B2
  • 30 Oct – v Australia
  • 1 Nov – v A1
  • 6 Nov – v South Africa
England squad for T20 World Cup: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Reserves: Liam Dawson, James Vince, Reece Topley

West Indies cricket team

West Indies T20 World Cup schedule (Super 12)
  • 24 Oct – v England
  • 26 Oct – v South Africa
  • 29 Oct – v B2
  • 5 Nov – v A1
  • 6 Nov – v Australia
West Indies full squad for T20 World Cup: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh jnr

Reserves: Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein

New Zealand cricket team

New Zealand T20 world cup schedule (Super 12)
  • 26 Oct – v Pakistan
  • 31 Oct – v India
  • 3 Nov – v B1
  • 5 Nov – v A2
  • 7 Nov – v Afghanistan
New Zealand T20 World Cup squad: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Reserves: Adam Milne

Afghanistan cricket team

Afghanistan T20 World Cup schedule (Super 12)
  • 26 Oct – v B1
  • 30 Oct – v Pakistan
  • 31 Oct – v A2
  • 4 Nov – v India
  • 7 Nov – v New Zealand
Afghanistan T20 World Cup squad: Mohammad Nabi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Shahzad, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan, Farid Ahmed Malik, Naveen ul Haq.

Reserves: Sharafuddin Ashraf, Samiullah Shinwari, Dawlat Zadran, Fazal Haq Farooqi.

Bangladesh cricket team

Squad: Mahmud Ullah (Captain), Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shaif Uddin, Shamim Hossain

Reserves: Animul Islam Biplob, Rubel Hossain.

Sri Lanka cricket team

Squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando.

Scotland cricket team

Squad: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richard Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (wk), Josh Davey, Ally Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal

Reserves: Michael Jones, Chris Sole

First Published: Fri, October 22 2021. 14:09 IST

