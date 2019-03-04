Tata Motors' SUV brand Harrier is official partner for VIVO IPL 2019

TATA Motors, the official partner for Vivo (IPL) 2019 will promote its newly-launched SUV, Harrier, as its lead brand at the sporting event. The company will leverage the IPL platform to showcase the SUV, engage fans and deliver experiences to them.

Amitabh Choudhary, acting honorary secretary, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), said, “We are excited to continue our partnership with and have their newly-launched SUV, Harrier, as the Official Partner of Harrier’s exhilarating performance is very akin to the muscle that players put in to have the highest batting strike rate and win the Harrier Super Striker Award in every match and for the season. We look forward to delivering great exposure to both the Harrier brand as well as ”





Mayank Pareek, president passenger vehicle business unit, added, “After a successful association last year, it is only fitting for Tata Motors that our premium SUV, Harrier, should be the Official Partner of one of the biggest sporting events across the World. We have elaborate plans to capture the audience’s attention in-stadia, on-air and across digital platforms, and hope to drive tremendous value from this association yet again.”

The SUV will also continue with the where fans are rewarded Rs one lakh for taking a single-handed catch of a six. The fan who wins the most popular of the season also wins the luxury SUV.

The 2019 VIVO IPL begins on March 23.