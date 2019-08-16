Team India coach LIVE: Ravi Shastri to continue as head coach of India team
The committee conducted the interview of the shortlisted candidates in Mumbai today. Phil Simmons backed out ahead of his interview, citing personal reasons
The three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) led by former India cricketer Kapil Dev, will announce the new coach of the Indian men's cricket team at 7 pm today.
The committee, consisting of Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy, conducted the interview of the shortlisted candidates in Mumbai today.
The shortlisted candidates include the current team India head coach Ravi Shastri, former Mumbai Indians head coach Robin Singh Robin Singh, India's 2007 World T20-winning cricket manager Lal Chand Rajput, former Australia all-rounder and Sri Lanka coach Tom Moody, West Indies' Phil Simmons, who until recently was Afghanistan national team coach and ex-New Zealand and Kings XI Punjab coach Mike Hesson Mike Hesson.
However, Phil Simmons backed out ahead of his interview today, citing personal reasons.
The head coach will be handed a tenure until the 2021 World T20.
On August 12, BCCI had shortlisted the six names for the men's team's head coach including current Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri.
Shastri, who got a 45-day extension after the end of his tenure following the World Cup in England, is touted as the favourite among the candidates.
