Tendulkar or Kohli, who is a better ODI batsman? Here's what Gambhir said

Former India opener has chosen the legendary over skipper as a better batsman in the ODI format, considering the changed rules of the game and the master blaster’s longevity of career.



Tendulkar played ODI cricket for more than two decades, representing India in 463 matches in which he scored over 18,000 runs with 49 hundreds. Kohli, on the other hand, has so far played 248 ODIs in which he has amassed close to 12,000 runs, including 43 centuries.





In the first power play (overs 1-10), two fielders are allowed beyond the 30-yard circle, while in the second powerplay (overs 10-40) four fielders are allowed. In the last powerplay (overs 40-50), five fielders are allowed outside the 30-yard circle.

"Sachin Tendulkar, because probably with one white ball and four fielders inside the circle, not five fielders outside, it will be for me," Gambhir said on Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'.Nowadays, a one-day innings is played with two white balls and with three powerplays.Gambhir, who was the star performer in 2011 ODI World Cup final which India won, feels that the change in rules has helped batsmen."It's difficult because has done phenomenally well but I think the rules have changed as well, which has helped a lot of new batters," elaborated Gambhir, who played 58 Tests and 147 ODIs.“The new generation, with 2 new balls, no reverse swing, nothing for the finger spin, five fielders inside for the 50 overs, probably that makes batting much easier, “ he added.He said he would also go with Tendulkar, considering his longevity and flow of the ODI cricket format at that time."Probably I'll go with if we see the longevity and flow of the one-day cricket format."Look at how Sachin Tendulkar has played, different rules, that time 230 to 240, was a winning total," Gambhir said further.