Tennis players mull competition or rest at start of new season

-
ALSO READ
Roger Federer, Serena Williams among entries for Australian Open
US OPEN 2020: Kim Clijsters' return, Serena Williams, other things to know
Serena Williams out of US Open 2020, bothered by ankle, Azarenka's surge
US Open: Djokovic overwhelming favourite, Serena targets 24th Grand Slam
GenNext on court
-
As the 2021 professional tennis season began this week, several of the top players opted not to attend the only opening tournaments before they have to quarantine for two weeks in Australia. This year, they cannot simply show up for the Australian Open and compete right away.
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, ranked No 1 and No 2 among the men, remained on their practice courts rather than venturing to Turkey or Florida for the first events on their tour. On the women’s side, the American stars Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka skipped the event in Abu Dhabi.
For most players, the decision to play or not to play came down to whether they thought playing real matches now would help them get mentally and physically prepared for the rigours of a Grand Slam.
© 2020 The New York Times News Service
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor