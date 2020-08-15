Thanks for everything skip: Kohli to Sachin, players pay tribute to Dhoni

His achievements are there for everyone to see, but on Saturday chose to focus on the person, doffing his hat to the legendary former India captain who called time on his illustrious international career on Independence Day.

"Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone you've gotten to know so closely announces that decision, you feel the emotion much more," an emotional Indian captain Kohli said in a tweet.

"What you've done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart...but the mutual respect and warmth I've received from you will always stay in mine.

"The world has seen achievements, I've seen the person. Thanks for everything skip. I tip my hat to you," added Kohli.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who had ended his long wait for an ODI World Cup under Dhoni's captaincy in 2011, too wished luck to the former Indian skipper for his second innings.

"Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense Winning the 2011 World Cup together has been the best moment of my life. Wishing you and your family all the very best for your 2nd innings," Tendulkar said in a tweet as social media went into a tizzy on India's 74th Independence Day following the Ranchi stumper batsman's sudden decision.

A visionary leader who has given us innumerable memories to cherish. May your story continue to inspire people to push beyond the boundaries of wisdom and success.



Welcome to the retirement club, MSD!

"The legend retires in his own style as always, bhai you have given it all for the country. The champions trophy triumph, 2011 World Cup and the glorious @ChennaiIPL triumphs will always be etched in my memory. Good luck for all your future endeavours. #MSDhoni," senior India off-spinner said in a tweet."A visionary leader who has given us innumerable memories to cherish. May your story continue to inspire people to push beyond the boundaries of wisdom and success. You will forever be a champion, MS Dhoni," tweeted"Congratulations MS Dhoni on a great international career. It was an honour to play alongside. Your calm demeanour and the laurels you brought as skipper will forever be remembered and cherished. Wishing you the very best," said Anil Kumble."Welcome to the retirement club, MSD! What a magical career!" said former England batsman Kevin Pietersen."The 2011 World Cup win was farewell but masterminded by MS Dhoni ... What an incredible international career ... You could argue the greatest ever white ball captain & finisher ... Cheers for all the memories MS," said former England captain Michael Vaughan.