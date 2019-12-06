The Magical Magyars and their considerable influence on European football

Just past 5 pm London time on November 25, 1953, Ferenc Puskás, hair slicked back like a Sicilian don and oak tree-like legs pounding the pristine Wembley turf, collected a low cross from Zoltán Czibor on the right.

Sensing danger, England captain Billy Wright, widely rated as one of the best defenders in the world, rushed to close down his opposite number. Unfazed, Puskás, visibly overweight but blessed with the silkiest of feet, dragged the ball back with his left foot, sending Wright in the opposite direction, very much like someone headed for the men’s room ...