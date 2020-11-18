Thomas Bach encourages Tokyo Olympics-bound athletes to get vaccinated

-
ALSO READ
Tokyo Olympics 2020 to have 'reasonable' crowd size, says IOC chief
Olympic leaders raise hopes for safe Tokyo Games with fans in the venues
Tokyo Olympics 2020: 42 venues lined up, schedule to remain unchanged
Tokyo Olympics 2020 are most costly Summer Games, says Oxford study
Japan's Olympic minister vows to hold Tokyo Games 'at any cost'
-
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has said that athletes for next year's Tokyo Olympic Games are encouraged to get vaccinated, although the IOC will not issue obligatory requirements.
Asked by reporters constantly about vaccines during his visit to the Olympic village and the Olympic Stadium, Bach on Tuesday made it clear that if an effective vaccine is available, the IOC will be happy to see the athletes take it before arriving in Tokyo, reports Xinhua news agency.
"This will be no requirement," he said after touring the Olympic village by the Tokyo Bay. "But we will encourage athletes when it is possible to have a vaccination because it is better for their health. It is also the demonstration of solidarity with their fellow athletes and the Japanese people."
"So I hope if a vaccine is available as many as possible athletes will accept vaccination," he added.
But Bach stressed that in the end it will be up to the athletes themselves to decide whether or not to take a vaccine.
"There are too many issues to be considered. This is a question of private health. It is also a question of health condition of each person. It is a question of availability. The IOC will appeal to athletes and other participants in particular those living in the village, to have vaccination. But it will be their free decision."
"It is good for their safety and their health," he said. "It is also a sign of respect for their fellow athletes. It is a sign of respect for the Japanese host. They can feel confident and they can feel safe."
He believed that "many, many athletes will follow the advice".
During his tour of the Olympic Stadium, he stressed that point again and also said the nurses and medical workers should be put ahead of the athletes to get vaccinated.
"If it is available, we will encourage the athletes and all participants in the games, particularly those living in the village to get vaccinated. But there is no question that the priority should go to the nurses, the doctors and everybody who keeps us safe during the coronavirus."
He said with rapid testing methods available and sports events successfully organised around the world, people can "look forward to a great Olympic Games" in nine months.
--IANS
aak/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor