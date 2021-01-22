Tim Paine's captaincy criticism an absolute joke, says Peter Handscomb

-
ALSO READ
AUS vs IND: Taking one Test at a time, says Paine on his captaincy future
India a proud cricket country, won't roll over at MCG: Tim Paine
India vs Australia: I let Lyon, Starc down in Sydney Test, says Tim Paine
Umpire didn't look at enough replays, says Tim Paine on his dismissal
I will go with Tim Paine as opener: Mark Waugh ahead of IND vs AUS Tests
-
Out-of-favour Australia batsman Peter Handscomb on Thursday threw his weight behind beleaguered Test skipper Tim Paine, describing his criticism for the Test series loss against India as "an absolute joke".
Paine has received a lot of flak for his wicketkeeping and captaincy after an injury-hit India scripted an incredible come-from-behind victory in the four-Test series by winning the decider in Brisbane by three wickets, barely a month after the humiliation in Adelaide.
"I can't believe the fallout from this Test is his captaincy, that's just an absolute joke," Handscomb told reporters.
Several former players, including wicketkeeper-batsman Ian Healy and England's Kevin Pietersen, were critical of Paine's captaincy.
"The poor guy's batting beautifully, making some good runs, taking the game on and leading with that intent, which is really good to see," said the 29-year-old Handscomb, whose last Test for Australia was the Sydney game against India in 2019.
"For it to come down to some perceived captaincy ideas is ridiculous. The whole team's there and everyone's trying to do their best it's a bit of a joke that the takeaway seems to be his captaincy.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor