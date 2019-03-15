Tinkering troubles for the Indian cricket team ahead of the World Cup

Now wait a second. This is not the end. It’s not even the beginning yet.

Even as a flaccid, atypically wimpish performance on an overcast Delhi evening exposed their irrefutable flaws, the sobering reality is that India will still head into the World Cup as one of the favourites. That’s an odd thing to say for a team that just meekly conceded three straight games to a timid Australian side that presently possesses one of the worst win-loss ratios in ODI cricket. But this series was to be used as an experiment, a prospective minor bump along the road that leads to the ...