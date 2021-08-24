Tokyo Paralympics 2021: Mariyappan in quarantine, Tek Chand new flag bearer

-
Hours before the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics, flag bearer Mariyappan Thangavelu along with five other members of the Indian contingent have been put into quarantine after they came in close contact with a person who tested positive for Covid-19.
According to the information received here, none of them have tested positive since the past six days. As a precautionary step, they will remain in quarantine and another Indian para-athlete Tek Chand will be the new flag bearer for the country at the opening ceremony.
Confirming the development, the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) stated, "Thangavelu Mariyappan will not be part of India's opening ceremony today. He has been replaced by Tek Chand as the country's flag bearer. On his flight to Tokyo, Mariyappan came in close contact with a covid positive foreign passenger. Though on reaching the village he has been Tested for 6 days and all his reports are negative, but the Organizing Committee has advised not to make Mariyaapan participate in the Opening Ceremony today."
The ceremony starts at 4:30 PM IST. The opening ceremony will be telecast Live on Eurosport/HD. The Live feed from Eurosport will also be streamed on the Discovery+ app.
Mariyappan, who would be competing in the men's high jump F42 event, is allowed to train but have specific timings. F42 category is for athletes with a leg deficiency, leg length difference, impaired muscle power or impaired passive range of movement in the legs.
