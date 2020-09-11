JUST IN
England vs Australia 1st ODI live toss updates: Aus to bat; Smith dropped
Top five Mumbai Indians' players to look forward to in the 2020 IPL season

Mumbai Indians has replaced Lasith Malinga with Australia pacer James Pattinson. Check Mumbai Indians schedule, squad and players' salaries here

Mumbai Indians | IPL 2020 | Indian Premier League

Anish Kumar  |  New Delhi 

Photo: IPL Twiiter
MI’s most experienced and Sri Lanka veteran pacer Lasith Malinga has pulled out of the tournament due to personal reasons. Photo: IPL Twiiter

Mumbai Indians has been regarded as one of the successful franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and the team led by Rohit Sharma would be eyeing its fifth IPL title in the 2020 season. Since IPL 2020 has moved out of India due to rising coronavirus cases, a bio-bubble has been created in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to hold the tournament in times of Covid-19 with Abu Dhabi as a home base of Mumbai Indians. The other two venues for IPL 2020 are Dubai and Sharjah.
 
Mumbai Indians players list
 
The Mumbai-based franchise has picked some key players such as Australians Chris Lynn and Nathan Coulter-Nile during IPL 2020 auction, to boost a squad that already has international players like Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Kieron Pollard. With charismatic captain Rohit Sharma at the top of the batting order, the Mumbai Indians also have South African Quinton de Kock and West Indian Kieron Pollard, who are leading their respective national teams in limited-overs cricket.
 
However, MI’s most experienced and Sri Lanka veteran pacer Lasith Malinga has pulled out of the tournament due to personal reasons. Mumbai Indians has picked Australia pacer James Pattinson for Rs one crore.

Check 2020 IPL latest news updates here

After going through MI’s 25-member squad, Business Standard has picked top five players who can make a major impact during IPL 2020, which is scheduled to start from September 19.

 
Rohit Sharma. Photo: PTI
In 2019, he scored 405 runs at an average of 28.92 and a strike rate of 128.57, including two half-centuries. Photo: PTI
Rohit Sharma, Captain
  • National role: Top order batsman, vice-captain of India cricket team (limited overs)
  • Batting style: Right handed batsman
Rohit Sharma has won four IPL title as captain for Mumbai Indians in the 12 editions of the marquee event. Rohit Sharma started his IPL career with now dissolved Deccan Chargers in 2009 but came to limelight after he was bagged by Mumbai Indians in 2011. In 2013, the Akash Ambani-owned franchise handed him the captaincy of MI, which already had the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting in its ranks, and led the team to the title.
 
The IPL gave Sharma’s international career a big jump as he was asked to open for India after a successful stint as an opener for MI. In the last two IPL seasons, though his form dipped a bit, his captaincy was at its best.

Check 2020 IPL points table here

In 2019, he has scored 405 runs at an average of 28.92 with a strike rate of 128.57, including two half-centuries. However, given his recent form in international cricket, both Tests and limited-overs, fans would be expecting some big runs from him in IPL 2020. 

Hardik Pandya
 In 2019, he played some brilliant match-winning knocks and scored 402 runs at an average of 44.66 with a whopping strike rate of 191.42 and 91 as his highest individual score.
Hardik Pandya, all-rounder 
  • National role: Lower down batsman
  • Batting style: Right handed batsman
  • Bowling style: Right arm medium fast 
Hardik Pandya is regarded as one the most destructive batsmen in modern cricket. He has played many match-winning cameos for Mumbai Indians in his five-year IPL career. He has been an integral part of MI and scored 1,068 runs in 66 matches at an average of 28.46, with a strike rate of 154.78, including three fifties. In 2019, he played some brilliant match-winning knocks and scored 402 runs at an average of 44.66 with a whopping strike rate of 191.42 and 91 as his highest individual score. Though, he has been  out of international cricket since September, the coronavirus-enforced break allowed the player to regain complete fitness.

To download MI full schedule in pdf click here
 
Chris Lynn
 
Batting style: Opener, right handed batsman
 
Chris Lynn has been in IPL fold since 2011 though he got the much-needed recognition after he was bagged by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2014 and the same year his franchise won the title. However, ahead of IPL 2020 auctions, he was released by KKR and later bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 2 crore.
 
So far Lynn has played 41 matches in IPL and has accumulated 1,280 runs at an average of 33.68 with a strike rate of 140.65 and highest individual score of unbeaten 93. In 2019 IPL, he scored 405 runs in 13 matches at an average of 31.15 with a strike rate of 139.65. In the IPL 2020, he will open the innings for MI and given his recent form, fans can expect some fireworks from him up the order. In the T10 league, he blasted unbeaten 91 off 30 balls.
 
Mumbai Indans bowler Jasprit BUmrah celebrates the wicket of Sunrisers Hydrabad batsman Rashid Khan during the IPL match played in Mumbai. Photo: PTI
The economy of 6.88 and 6.63 in IPL 2018 and IPL 2019 respectively showed his amazing consistency on line and length. File photo: PTI
Jasprit Bumrah 
  • National role: Bowler
  • Bowling style: Right arm medium fast 
Jasprit Bumrah is regarded as one of the most successful bowlers in T20 cricket. He was nurtured by Sri Lanka’s veteran fast bowler Lasith Malinga during his IPL stint for Mumbai Indians. He has a lethal yorker and slower delivery in his armoury which are also his wicket-taking deliveries.

Check 2020 IPL schedule here

He has represented Mumbai Indians since his debut in IPL in 2013. Overall, in 77 matches he has taken 82 wickets at an average of 26.59. The economy of 6.88 and 6.63 in IPL 2018 and IPL 2019 respectively showed his amazing consistency on line and length.

 
Kieron Pollard, All-rounder
  • National role: Captain, West Indies in limited-overs.
  • Batting style: Middle order, right handed batsman
  • Bowling style: Right-arm medium 
Kieron Pollard has been an integral part in Mumbai Indians’ scheme of things and in absence of Rohit, he was appointed as a stand-in captain last season. Pollard, particularly known for his fireworks with the bat, has also chipped in with crucial wickets during his IPL career with MI.
 
Pollard has played 148 IPL matches so far and has scored a total of 2,755 runs at an average of 28.69 and a strike rate of 146.77. He has scored 14 half-centuries with a best score of 83 runs. The right-arm bowler has picked 56 wickets at an average of 31.60 and a strike rate of 8.85. His best bowling figure is 4/44.

Here is the full the squad of Mumbai Indians:

Player Team Retained/bought/traded Price (Rs cr)
Aditya Tare MI Retained 0.20
Anmolpreet Singh MI Retained 0.80
Anukul Roy MI Retained 0.20
Chris Lynn MI Bought 2.00
Dhawal Kulkarni MI Traded in 0.75
Digvijay Deshmukh (uncapped) MI Bought 0.20
Hardik Pandya MI Retained 11.00
Ishan Kishan MI Retained 6.20
Jasprit Bumrah MI Retained 7.00
Jayant Yadav MI Retained 0.50
Kieron Pollard MI Retained 5.40
Krunal Pandya MI Retained 8.80
James Pattinson MI Replaced Malinga 1.00
Mitchell McClenaghan MI Retained 1.00
Mohsin Khan (uncapped) MI Bought 0.20
Nathan Coulter-Nile MI Bought 8.00
Prince Balwant Rai Singh (uncapped) MI Bought 0.20
Quinton de Kock MI Retained 2.80
Rahul Chahar MI Retained 1.90
Rohit Sharma MI Retained 15.00
Saurabh Tiwary MI Bought 0.50
Sherfane Rutherford MI Traded in 2.00
Suryakumar Yadav MI Retained 3.20
Trent Boult MI Traded in 3.20

Check MI’s new IPL 2020 full schedule here:

MI FULL SCHEDULE FOR IPL 2020
DATE DAY Matches IST UAE VENUE
19-Sep-20 SAT MI vs CSK 7:30PM 6:00PM ABU DHABI
23-Sep-20 WED KKR vs MI 7:30PM 6:00PM ABU DHABI
28-Sep-20 MON RCB vs MI 7:30PM 6:00PM DUBAI
1-Oct-20 THU KXIP vs MI 7:30PM 6:00PM ABU DHABI
4-Oct-20 SUN MI vs SRH 3:30PM 2:00PM SHARJAH
6-Oct-20 TUE MI vs RR 7:30PM 6:00PM ABU DHABI
11-Oct-20 SUN MI vs DC 7:30PM 6:00PM ABU DHABI
16-Oct-20 FRI MI vs KKR 7:30PM 6:00PM ABU DHABI
18-Oct-20 SUN MI vs KXIP 7:30PM 6:00PM DUBAI
23-Oct-20 FRI CSK vs MI 7:30PM 6:00PM SHARJAH
25-Oct-20 SUN RR vs MI 7:30PM 6:00PM ABU DHABI
28-Oct-20 WED MI vs RCB 7:30PM 6:00PM ABU DHABI
31-Oct-20 SAT DC vs MI 3:30PM 2:00PM DUBAI
3-Nov-20 TUE SRH vs MI 7:30PM 6:00PM SHARJAH
 

First Published: Fri, September 11 2020. 17:14 IST

