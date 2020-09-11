Top five Mumbai Indians' players to look forward to in the 2020 IPL season

-
-
Mumbai Indians has been regarded as one of the successful franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and the team led by Rohit Sharma would be eyeing its fifth IPL title in the 2020 season. Since IPL 2020 has moved out of India due to rising coronavirus cases, a bio-bubble has been created in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to hold the tournament in times of Covid-19 with Abu Dhabi as a home base of Mumbai Indians. The other two venues for IPL 2020 are Dubai and Sharjah.
Mumbai Indians players list
The Mumbai-based franchise has picked some key players such as Australians Chris Lynn and Nathan Coulter-Nile during IPL 2020 auction, to boost a squad that already has international players like Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Kieron Pollard. With charismatic captain Rohit Sharma at the top of the batting order, the Mumbai Indians also have South African Quinton de Kock and West Indian Kieron Pollard, who are leading their respective national teams in limited-overs cricket.
However, MI’s most experienced and Sri Lanka veteran pacer Lasith Malinga has pulled out of the tournament due to personal reasons. Mumbai Indians has picked Australia pacer James Pattinson for Rs one crore.
After going through MI’s 25-member squad, Business Standard has picked top five players who can make a major impact during IPL 2020, which is scheduled to start from September 19.
- National role: Top order batsman, vice-captain of India cricket team (limited overs)
- Batting style: Right handed batsman
The IPL gave Sharma’s international career a big jump as he was asked to open for India after a successful stint as an opener for MI. In the last two IPL seasons, though his form dipped a bit, his captaincy was at its best.
In 2019, he has scored 405 runs at an average of 28.92 with a strike rate of 128.57, including two half-centuries. However, given his recent form in international cricket, both Tests and limited-overs, fans would be expecting some big runs from him in IPL 2020.
- National role: Lower down batsman
- Batting style: Right handed batsman
- Bowling style: Right arm medium fast
Chris Lynn
Batting style: Opener, right handed batsman
Chris Lynn has been in IPL fold since 2011 though he got the much-needed recognition after he was bagged by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2014 and the same year his franchise won the title. However, ahead of IPL 2020 auctions, he was released by KKR and later bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 2 crore.
So far Lynn has played 41 matches in IPL and has accumulated 1,280 runs at an average of 33.68 with a strike rate of 140.65 and highest individual score of unbeaten 93. In 2019 IPL, he scored 405 runs in 13 matches at an average of 31.15 with a strike rate of 139.65. In the IPL 2020, he will open the innings for MI and given his recent form, fans can expect some fireworks from him up the order. In the T10 league, he blasted unbeaten 91 off 30 balls.
- National role: Bowler
- Bowling style: Right arm medium fast
He has represented Mumbai Indians since his debut in IPL in 2013. Overall, in 77 matches he has taken 82 wickets at an average of 26.59. The economy of 6.88 and 6.63 in IPL 2018 and IPL 2019 respectively showed his amazing consistency on line and length.
Kieron Pollard, All-rounder
- National role: Captain, West Indies in limited-overs.
- Batting style: Middle order, right handed batsman
- Bowling style: Right-arm medium
Pollard has played 148 IPL matches so far and has scored a total of 2,755 runs at an average of 28.69 and a strike rate of 146.77. He has scored 14 half-centuries with a best score of 83 runs. The right-arm bowler has picked 56 wickets at an average of 31.60 and a strike rate of 8.85. His best bowling figure is 4/44.
|Player
|Team
|Retained/bought/traded
|Price (Rs cr)
|Aditya Tare
|MI
|Retained
|0.20
|Anmolpreet Singh
|MI
|Retained
|0.80
|Anukul Roy
|MI
|Retained
|0.20
|Chris Lynn
|MI
|Bought
|2.00
|Dhawal Kulkarni
|MI
|Traded in
|0.75
|Digvijay Deshmukh (uncapped)
|MI
|Bought
|0.20
|Hardik Pandya
|MI
|Retained
|11.00
|Ishan Kishan
|MI
|Retained
|6.20
|Jasprit Bumrah
|MI
|Retained
|7.00
|Jayant Yadav
|MI
|Retained
|0.50
|Kieron Pollard
|MI
|Retained
|5.40
|Krunal Pandya
|MI
|Retained
|8.80
|James Pattinson
|MI
|Replaced Malinga
|1.00
|Mitchell McClenaghan
|MI
|Retained
|1.00
|Mohsin Khan (uncapped)
|MI
|Bought
|0.20
|Nathan Coulter-Nile
|MI
|Bought
|8.00
|Prince Balwant Rai Singh (uncapped)
|MI
|Bought
|0.20
|Quinton de Kock
|MI
|Retained
|2.80
|Rahul Chahar
|MI
|Retained
|1.90
|Rohit Sharma
|MI
|Retained
|15.00
|Saurabh Tiwary
|MI
|Bought
|0.50
|Sherfane Rutherford
|MI
|Traded in
|2.00
|Suryakumar Yadav
|MI
|Retained
|3.20
|Trent Boult
|MI
|Traded in
|3.20
|MI FULL SCHEDULE FOR IPL 2020
|DATE
|DAY
|Matches
|IST
|UAE
|VENUE
|19-Sep-20
|SAT
|MI vs CSK
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|ABU DHABI
|23-Sep-20
|WED
|KKR vs MI
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|ABU DHABI
|28-Sep-20
|MON
|RCB vs MI
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|DUBAI
|1-Oct-20
|THU
|KXIP vs MI
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|ABU DHABI
|4-Oct-20
|SUN
|MI vs SRH
|3:30PM
|2:00PM
|SHARJAH
|6-Oct-20
|TUE
|MI vs RR
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|ABU DHABI
|11-Oct-20
|SUN
|MI vs DC
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|ABU DHABI
|16-Oct-20
|FRI
|MI vs KKR
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|ABU DHABI
|18-Oct-20
|SUN
|MI vs KXIP
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|DUBAI
|23-Oct-20
|FRI
|CSK vs MI
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|SHARJAH
|25-Oct-20
|SUN
|RR vs MI
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|ABU DHABI
|28-Oct-20
|WED
|MI vs RCB
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|ABU DHABI
|31-Oct-20
|SAT
|DC vs MI
|3:30PM
|2:00PM
|DUBAI
|3-Nov-20
|TUE
|SRH vs MI
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|
SHARJAH