Top five Mumbai Indians' players to look forward to in the 2020 IPL season

has been regarded as one of the successful franchises in the (IPL), and the team led by would be eyeing its fifth IPL title in the 2020 season. Since has moved out of India due to rising coronavirus cases, a bio-bubble has been created in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to hold the tournament in times of Covid-19 with Abu Dhabi as a home base of The other two venues for are Dubai and Sharjah.



players list



The Mumbai-based franchise has picked some key players such as Australians and Nathan Coulter-Nile during auction, to boost a squad that already has international players like Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, pacer and With charismatic captain at the top of the batting order, the Mumbai Indians also have South African Quinton de Kock and West Indian Kieron Pollard, who are leading their respective national teams in limited-overs cricket.



However, MI’s most experienced and Sri Lanka veteran pacer Lasith Malinga has pulled out of the tournament due to personal reasons. Mumbai Indians has picked Australia pacer James Pattinson for Rs one crore.



Check 2020 IPL latest news updates here

After going through MI’s 25-member squad, Business Standard has picked top five players who can make a major impact during IPL 2020, which is scheduled to start from September 19.

In 2019, he scored 405 runs at an average of 28.92 and a strike rate of 128.57, including two half-centuries. Photo: PTI

Rohit Sharma, Captain

National role: Top order batsman, vice-captain of India cricket team (limited overs)

Top order batsman, vice-captain of India cricket team (limited overs) Batting style: Right handed batsman

has won four IPL title as captain for Mumbai Indians in the 12 editions of the marquee event. Rohit Sharma started his IPL career with now dissolved Deccan Chargers in 2009 but came to limelight after he was bagged by Mumbai Indians in 2011. In 2013, the Akash Ambani-owned franchise handed him the captaincy of MI, which already had the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting in its ranks, and led the team to the title.The IPL gave Sharma’s international career a big jump as he was asked to open for India after a successful stint as an opener for MI. In the last two IPL seasons, though his form dipped a bit, his captaincy was at its best.

In 2019, he has scored 405 runs at an average of 28.92 with a strike rate of 128.57, including two half-centuries. However, given his recent form in international cricket, both Tests and limited-overs, fans would be expecting some big runs from him in IPL 2020.

In 2019, he played some brilliant match-winning knocks and scored 402 runs at an average of 44.66 with a whopping strike rate of 191.42 and 91 as his highest individual score.

National role: Lower down batsman

Lower down batsman Batting style: Right handed batsman

Right handed batsman Bowling style: Right arm medium fast

Chris Lynn

The economy of 6.88 and 6.63 in IPL 2018 and IPL 2019 respectively showed his amazing consistency on line and length. File photo: PTI

Jasprit Bumrah

National role: Bowler

Bowler Bowling style: Right arm medium fast

Hardik Pandya is regarded as one the most destructive batsmen in modern cricket. He has played many match-winning cameos for Mumbai Indians in his five-year IPL career. He has been an integral part of MI and scored 1,068 runs in 66 matches at an average of 28.46, with a strike rate of 154.78, including three fifties. In 2019, he played some brilliant match-winning knocks and scored 402 runs at an average of 44.66 with a whopping strike rate of 191.42 and 91 as his highest individual score. Though, he has been out of international cricket since September, the coronavirus-enforced break allowed the player to regain complete fitness.Opener, right handed batsmanhas been in IPL fold since 2011 though he got the much-needed recognition after he was bagged by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2014 and the same year his franchise won the title. However, ahead of IPL 2020 auctions, he was released by KKR and later bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 2 crore.So far Lynn has played 41 matches in IPL and has accumulated 1,280 runs at an average of 33.68 with a strike rate of 140.65 and highest individual score of unbeaten 93. In 2019 IPL, he scored 405 runs in 13 matches at an average of 31.15 with a strike rate of 139.65. In the IPL 2020, he will open the innings for MI and given his recent form, fans can expect some fireworks from him up the order. In the T10 league, he blasted unbeaten 91 off 30 balls.is regarded as one of the most successful bowlers in T20 cricket. He was nurtured by Sri Lanka’s veteran fast bowler Lasith Malinga during his IPL stint for Mumbai Indians. He has a lethal yorker and slower delivery in his armoury which are also his wicket-taking deliveries.

He has represented Mumbai Indians since his debut in IPL in 2013. Overall, in 77 matches he has taken 82 wickets at an average of 26.59. The economy of 6.88 and 6.63 in IPL 2018 and IPL 2019 respectively showed his amazing consistency on line and length.

Kieron Pollard, All-rounder

National role: Captain, West Indies in limited-overs.

Captain, West Indies in limited-overs. Batting style: Middle order, right handed batsman

Middle order, right handed batsman Bowling style: Right-arm medium

has been an integral part in Mumbai Indians’ scheme of things and in absence of Rohit, he was appointed as a stand-in captain last season. Pollard, particularly known for his fireworks with the bat, has also chipped in with crucial wickets during his IPL career with MI.Pollard has played 148 IPL matches so far and has scored a total of 2,755 runs at an average of 28.69 and a strike rate of 146.77. He has scored 14 half-centuries with a best score of 83 runs. The right-arm bowler has picked 56 wickets at an average of 31.60 and a strike rate of 8.85. His best bowling figure is 4/44.

Here is the full the squad of Mumbai Indians:

Player Team Retained/bought/traded Price (Rs cr) Aditya Tare MI Retained 0.20 Anmolpreet Singh MI Retained 0.80 Anukul Roy MI Retained 0.20 Chris Lynn MI Bought 2.00 Dhawal Kulkarni MI Traded in 0.75 Digvijay Deshmukh (uncapped) MI Bought 0.20 Hardik Pandya MI Retained 11.00 Ishan Kishan MI Retained 6.20 Jasprit Bumrah MI Retained 7.00 Jayant Yadav MI Retained 0.50 Kieron Pollard MI Retained 5.40 Krunal Pandya MI Retained 8.80 James Pattinson MI Replaced Malinga 1.00 Mitchell McClenaghan MI Retained 1.00 Mohsin Khan (uncapped) MI Bought 0.20 Nathan Coulter-Nile MI Bought 8.00 Prince Balwant Rai Singh (uncapped) MI Bought 0.20 Quinton de Kock MI Retained 2.80 Rahul Chahar MI Retained 1.90 Rohit Sharma MI Retained 15.00 Saurabh Tiwary MI Bought 0.50 Sherfane Rutherford MI Traded in 2.00 Suryakumar Yadav MI Retained 3.20 Trent Boult MI Traded in 3.20

Check MI’s new IPL 2020 full schedule here: