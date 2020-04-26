Top Indian sportstars foresee new normal once Covid-19 pandemic mayhem ends

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 lockdown: PM tells CMs to focus on testing, tracing, quarantine
Covid-19: Mars Wrigley calls for steps to ease disruptions during lockdown
Covid-19 crisis: Modi holds meeting with CMs, discusses lockdown extension
Covid-19 lockdown: Govt allows standalone shops to reopen, with conditions
World coronavirus dispatch: First human trial of Covid-19 drug underway
-
Will the fans rush back? Will training abroad be as hassle-free as it used to be? What about contact sports where social distancing can't really be practised?
In a nutshell, will sports and watching sports ever be the same again in a world scarred by the COVID-19 pandemic?
Seeking answers to these questions, PTI sports team reached out to some of India's biggest sportspersons -- current and former -- who gazed into the crystal ball and predicted the future of sports once the action resumes.
ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Lockdown will need to be extended, says Uddhav Thackeray
The responses were a mix of trepidation and optimism. Here's a peek into their thoughts:
SACHIN TENDULKAR: (Top cricketer)
No doubt the world is going through the biggest challenge in our lifetime. I think players will be wary for some time when it comes to using saliva (to shine the ball). It will play on their minds.
We all are responsible for ensuring that those who have tested positive for #COVID19 receive all our love and care & don’t feel any stigma.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 27, 2020
We must all practice #SocialDistancing but we shouldn’t isolate them from our society!
We can win this war only by supporting each other. pic.twitter.com/riPDQE0knf
High fives and hugging your teammates will be avoided for some time. This is what I would like to believe. They will be conscious to begin with and may maintain social distancing.
ABHINAV BINDRA (Olympic gold-medallist):
Sport is a tool that unites people and brings joy to thousands of participants and viewers across the world. While aspects of heightened safety protocols will be integrated for the foreseeable future, the want and attraction of sport will not diminish.
ALSO READ: Armed forces must remain safe from Covid-19 to support country: Gen Rawat
As the general populous has become more conscious of their health and their physical well-being, avenues to use sport to improve fitness will grow.
“I think the most important thing is to accept the situation. This is not a situation which is ideal, but I think acceptance of the situation is critical.”
IOC AC member @Abhinav_Bindra shares his advice on how to cope with #COVID19 pandemic...