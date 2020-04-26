JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Sports News » News

World Triathlon Grand Final in Edmonton cancelled over coronavirus pandemic
Business Standard

Top Indian sportstars foresee new normal once Covid-19 pandemic mayhem ends

Will sports and watching sports ever be the same again in a world scarred by the Covid-19 pandemic?

BS Web Team & PTI  |  New Delhi 

Sachin Tendulkar, India Legends vs West Indies legends
Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot during Road Safety World Series cricket T20 match against West Indies Legends at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Photo: PTI

Will the fans rush back? Will training abroad be as hassle-free as it used to be? What about contact sports where social distancing can't really be practised?

In a nutshell, will sports and watching sports ever be the same again in a world scarred by the COVID-19 pandemic?

Seeking answers to these questions, PTI sports team reached out to some of India's biggest sportspersons -- current and former -- who gazed into the crystal ball and predicted the future of sports once the action resumes.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Lockdown will need to be extended, says Uddhav Thackeray

The responses were a mix of trepidation and optimism. Here's a peek into their thoughts:

SACHIN TENDULKAR: (Top cricketer)

No doubt the world is going through the biggest challenge in our lifetime. I think players will be wary for some time when it comes to using saliva (to shine the ball). It will play on their minds.

High fives and hugging your teammates will be avoided for some time. This is what I would like to believe. They will be conscious to begin with and may maintain social distancing.

ABHINAV BINDRA (Olympic gold-medallist):

Sport is a tool that unites people and brings joy to thousands of participants and viewers across the world. While aspects of heightened safety protocols will be integrated for the foreseeable future, the want and attraction of sport will not diminish.

ALSO READ: Armed forces must remain safe from Covid-19 to support country: Gen Rawat

As the general populous has become more conscious of their health and their physical well-being, avenues to use sport to improve fitness will grow.
First Published: Sun, April 26 2020. 14:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY