Top players to playing 11: Know about Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2020

would look to build upon its last season performance and coach Ricky Ponting would not expect anything less than qualification for playoffs in the 13th edition of (IPL 2020). Last season, DC led by finished third in the league.

With the inclusion of big Indian cricketers – and – and the likes of West Indian power hitter in the squad, Ponting has to do a lot of thinking before picking the best playing 11. In fact, is the only side in this season who won’t be that much bothered by slow and sticky UAE wickets.

Check 2020 IPL latest news and live score updates here



The Delhi based franchise has three quality spinner in its squad who can spin the web around any opposition.

playing 11 prediction

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Kasigo Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Mohit Sharma.

Delhi Capitals batsmen



Delhi Capitals leadership group would have to figure out whether Ajinkya Rahane, and Ishant Sharma could fit into the same playing XI in or not, given all of them are not a regular in India limited over side.

Meanwhile, Capitals has one of the best assortments of India internationals across formats comprising Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, apart from the three veterans. A good headache for Ponting, who could chip and change its playing 11 depending upon opposition and wickets.

Delhi Capitals bowling department



On paper, Delhi Capitals bowling lineup also looks astonishing as it has the likes of South African spearhead Kasigo Rabada and IPL's second highest wicket-taker (157 scalps), along with Axar Patel, whose only fault is that he is playing in Ravindra Jadeja's era, and Mohit Sharma, who was the surprise package during the 2015 ODI World Cup.

Check 2020 IPL full schedule here



Delhi Capitals’ key player:



For all practical reasons, Ashwin looks a sure-shot starter in the playing 11 against Kings XI Punjab on September 20, as Iyer will then have an option to use his crafty senior off-spinner in the powerplay against a certain Chris Gayle.

Ashwin is also someone who can possibly guide the bowlers standing at mid-on or mid-off and in pressure situations, can be the sounding board that a young captain like Iyer would want by his side.

Business Standard took a look at the DC squad and picked top five players who can become game-changers:





Overall, in 62 matches, has scored 1,681 runs at an average of 30.56 and a strike rate of 126.96. File photo: PTI

Shreyas Iyer, Indian cricket team

IPL role: Captain, Delhi Capitals

Captain, Delhi Capitals National role: Middle-order batsman

Middle-order batsman Batting style: Right handed batsman

After taking up the captaincy for DC mid-season during IPL 2018, marched his troops successfully to the playoffs in IPL 2019. After a successful IPL stint, he has been a regular in India cricket team now. Iyer was bought by Delhi Daredevils (Delhi Capitals now) in 2015 IPL players auction for Rs 2.6 crore (the highest amount an uncapped player earned that year).

Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here



Shreyas Iyer IPL record



In his debut season, Iyer piled up 439 runs in 14 matches at an average of 33.76 and a strike rate of 128.39, with four fifties. Overall, in 62 matches, he has scored 1,681 runs at an average of 30.56 and a strike rate of 126.96.

Prithvi Shaw, Indian cricket team

National role: Opener in Test matches

Opener in Test matches Batting style: Right handed batsman

was in superb form last season and scored 353 runs at an average of 22.06 and a strike rate of 133.71. He is the youngest player to open the innings in the IPL history and joint-youngest player to score an IPL fifty, along with Sanju Samson (18 years and 169 days). Overall, Shaw has played 25 IPL matches so far and scored 598 runs at an average of 23.92 and a strike rate of 141.03, including four fifties, his best score of 99 has come in in 2019 edition of IPL.

Photo: IPL Twiiter

Rishabh Pant, Indian cricket team

National role: Wicket-keeper batsman

Wicket-keeper batsman Batting style: Left handed batsman

After a brilliant last season, was sent as a replacement for Shikhar Dhawan during ICC World Cup 2019. However, he failed to make an any impression in the semifinal, which India lost to New Zealand. Since then Pant has been trolled on twitter and other social media platforms due to his shoddy glove work behind the wicket and poor shot selection.

Finally, he lost his place in India playing 11 and replaced by K L Rahul. The major setback came to him during the five-match T20 International in New Zealand, when he was not selected for a single match. The hard hitting southpaw would like to make a strong statement in with a strong show. A good would make his case strong for 2021 ICC T20 World Cup in India.

Shimron Hetmyer, West Indies cricket team



Batting style: Left-handed batsman, middle order



was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 4.2 crore last season but failed to make any impression. Ahead of the IPL 2020 auctions, RCB released him and later bought by Delhi Capitals for whopping Rs 7.75 crore. Delhi Capitals has been in desperate need to have an overseas player in the middle order after it released Colin Ingram ahead of auctions. Hetmyer would be rearing to make a mark in the world’s richest cricket league. During the limited over series against India in 2019, he sent Indian bowlers to leather hunt.

Last season, took 25 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 14.72 and an economy rate of 7.82. File photo: PTI

Kagiso Rabada, South Africa cricket team

Right arm medium-fasthas been a go to bowler for Shreyas Iyer in IPL 2019. He showed superb bowling skills during super over against Kolkata Knight Riders as he bowled Yorkers at will and defended 10 runs. However, he has to leave for South Africa mid-season due to injury. Last season, he took 25 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 14.72 and an economy rate of 7.82.

Here is the full schedule of Delhi Capitals:





Delhi Capitals Full Schedule Date Match Time Venue Day 20-Sep-20 DC vs KXIP 7:30 PM IST DUBAI Sunday 25-Sep-20 CSK vs DC 7:30 PM IST DUBAI Friday 29-Sep-20 DC vs SRH 7:30 PM IST ABU DHABI Tuesday 3-Oct-20 DC vs KKR 7:30 PM IST SHARJAH Saturday 5-Oct-20 RCB vs DC 7:30 PM IST DUBAI Monday 9-Oct-20 RR vs DC 7:30 PM IST SHARJAH Friday 11-Oct-20 MI vs DC 7:30 PM IST ABU DHABI Sunday 14-Oct-20 DC vs RR 7:30 PM IST DUBAI Wednesday 17-Oct-20 DC vs CSK 7:30 PM IST SHARJAH Saturday 20-Oct-20 KXIP vs DC 7:30 PM IST DUBAI Tuesday 24-Oct-20 KKR vs DC 3:30 PM IST ABU DHABI Saturday 27-Oct-20 SRH vs DC 7:30 PM IST DUBAI Tuesday 31-Oct-20 DC vs MI 3:30 PM IST DUBAI Saturday 2-Nov-20 DC vs RCB 7:30 PM IST ABU DHABI Monday

Full list of Delhi Capitals’ IPL 2020 players, along with their salaries: