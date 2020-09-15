Top players to playing 11: Know about Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2020

-
-
Delhi Capitals would look to build upon its last season performance and coach Ricky Ponting would not expect anything less than qualification for playoffs in the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). Last season, DC led by Shreyas Iyer finished third in the league.
With the inclusion of big Indian cricketers – R Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane – and the likes of West Indian power hitter Shimron Hetmyer in the squad, Ponting has to do a lot of thinking before picking the best playing 11. In fact, Delhi Capitals is the only side in this season who won’t be that much bothered by slow and sticky UAE wickets.
The Delhi based franchise has three quality spinner in its squad who can spin the web around any opposition.
Delhi Capitals playing 11 predictionDC tentative playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Kasigo Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Mohit Sharma.
Delhi Capitals batsmen
Delhi Capitals leadership group would have to figure out whether Ajinkya Rahane, R Ashwin and Ishant Sharma could fit into the same playing XI in IPL 2020 or not, given all of them are not a regular in India limited over side.
Meanwhile, Capitals has one of the best assortments of India internationals across formats comprising Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, apart from the three veterans. A good headache for Ponting, who could chip and change its playing 11 depending upon opposition and wickets.
Delhi Capitals bowling department
On paper, Delhi Capitals bowling lineup also looks astonishing as it has the likes of South African spearhead Kasigo Rabada and IPL's second highest wicket-taker Amit Mishra (157 scalps), along with Axar Patel, whose only fault is that he is playing in Ravindra Jadeja's era, and Mohit Sharma, who was the surprise package during the 2015 ODI World Cup.
Delhi Capitals’ key player:
For all practical reasons, Ashwin looks a sure-shot starter in the playing 11 against Kings XI Punjab on September 20, as Iyer will then have an option to use his crafty senior off-spinner in the powerplay against a certain Chris Gayle.
Ashwin is also someone who can possibly guide the bowlers standing at mid-on or mid-off and in pressure situations, can be the sounding board that a young captain like Iyer would want by his side.
Business Standard took a look at the DC squad and picked top five players who can become game-changers:
- IPL role: Captain, Delhi Capitals
- National role: Middle-order batsman
- Batting style: Right handed batsman
Shreyas Iyer IPL record
In his debut season, Iyer piled up 439 runs in 14 matches at an average of 33.76 and a strike rate of 128.39, with four fifties. Overall, in 62 matches, he has scored 1,681 runs at an average of 30.56 and a strike rate of 126.96.
Prithvi Shaw, Indian cricket team
- National role: Opener in Test matches
- Batting style: Right handed batsman
- National role: Wicket-keeper batsman
- Batting style: Left handed batsman
Finally, he lost his place in India playing 11 and replaced by K L Rahul. The major setback came to him during the five-match T20 International in New Zealand, when he was not selected for a single match. The hard hitting southpaw would like to make a strong statement in IPL 2020 with a strong show. A good IPL 2020 would make his case strong for 2021 ICC T20 World Cup in India.
Shimron Hetmyer, West Indies cricket team
Batting style: Left-handed batsman, middle order
Shimron Hetmyer was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 4.2 crore last season but failed to make any impression. Ahead of the IPL 2020 auctions, RCB released him and later bought by Delhi Capitals for whopping Rs 7.75 crore. Delhi Capitals has been in desperate need to have an overseas player in the middle order after it released Colin Ingram ahead of auctions. Hetmyer would be rearing to make a mark in the world’s richest cricket league. During the limited over series against India in 2019, he sent Indian bowlers to leather hunt.
Bowling style: Right arm medium-fast
Kagiso Rabada has been a go to bowler for Shreyas Iyer in IPL 2019. He showed superb bowling skills during super over against Kolkata Knight Riders as he bowled Yorkers at will and defended 10 runs. However, he has to leave for South Africa mid-season due to injury. Last season, he took 25 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 14.72 and an economy rate of 7.82.
Here is the full schedule of Delhi Capitals:
|Delhi Capitals Full Schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Venue
|Day
|20-Sep-20
|DC vs KXIP
|7:30 PM IST
|DUBAI
|Sunday
|25-Sep-20
|CSK vs DC
|7:30 PM IST
|DUBAI
|Friday
|29-Sep-20
|DC vs SRH
|7:30 PM IST
|ABU DHABI
|Tuesday
|3-Oct-20
|DC vs KKR
|7:30 PM IST
|SHARJAH
|Saturday
|5-Oct-20
|RCB vs DC
|7:30 PM IST
|DUBAI
|Monday
|9-Oct-20
|RR vs DC
|7:30 PM IST
|SHARJAH
|Friday
|11-Oct-20
|MI vs DC
|7:30 PM IST
|ABU DHABI
|Sunday
|14-Oct-20
|DC vs RR
|7:30 PM IST
|DUBAI
|Wednesday
|17-Oct-20
|DC vs CSK
|7:30 PM IST
|SHARJAH
|Saturday
|20-Oct-20
|KXIP vs DC
|7:30 PM IST
|DUBAI
|Tuesday
|24-Oct-20
|KKR vs DC
|3:30 PM IST
|ABU DHABI
|Saturday
|27-Oct-20
|SRH vs DC
|7:30 PM IST
|DUBAI
|Tuesday
|31-Oct-20
|DC vs MI
|3:30 PM IST
|DUBAI
|Saturday
|2-Nov-20
|DC vs RCB
|7:30 PM IST
|ABU DHABI
|Monday
Full list of Delhi Capitals’ IPL 2020 players, along with their salaries:
|Player
|Team
|Retained/bought/traded
|Price (Rs cr)
|Ajinkya Rahane
|DC
|Traded in
|5.25
|Alex Carey
|DC
|Bought
|2.40
|Amit Mishra
|DC
|Retained
|4.00
|Avesh Khan
|DC
|Retained
|0.70
|Axar Patel
|DC
|Retained
|5.00
|Chris Woakes
|DC
|Bought
|1.50
|Harshal Patel
|DC
|Retained
|0.20
|Ishant Sharma
|DC
|Retained
|1.10
|Jason Roy
|DC
|Bought
|1.50
|Kagiso Rabada
|DC
|Retained
|4.20
|Keemo Paul
|DC
|Retained
|0.50
|Lalit Yadav (uncapped)
|DC
|Bought
|0.20
|Marcus Stoinis
|DC
|Bought
|4.80
|Mohit Sharma
|DC
|Bought
|0.50
|Prithvi Shaw
|DC
|Retained
|1.20
|R Ashwin
|DC
|Traded in
|7.60
|Rishabh Pant
|DC
|Retained
|15.00
|Sandeep Lamichhane
|DC
|Retained
|0.20
|Shikhar Dhawan
|DC
|Retained
|5.20
|Shimron Hetmyer
|DC
|Bought
|7.75
|Shreyas Iyer
|DC
|Retained
|7.00
|Tushar Deshpande (uncapped)
|DC
|Bought
|
0.20