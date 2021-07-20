Toyota Motor to drive out of the Olympics as coronavirus spreads

-
ALSO READ
Olympic athletes to put on own medals at Tokyo 2020 to curb Covid-19
Covid scare at Olympics 2021: Two athletes tests positive at Games village
Olympics 2021 opening ceremony, full schedule, live telecast in India
Olympics 2021: Boxing full schedule, match timings, live telecast details
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Archery schedule, timing, live telecast in India
-
Toyota Motor won’t air television advertisements in Japan during the Olympics and its president won’t attend the opening ceremony as concerns about holding the Games amid the pandemic mount just days before they’re due to get underway.
The decision by Toyota, which remains a global sponsor of the event, comes after US tennis star Coco Gauff withdrew because she contracted Covid-19 and as two South African footballers tested positive at the athletes’ village. A female American gymnast also tested positive.
Toyota spokesperson Shino Yamada confirmed the decision not to air commercials, which was earlier reported by Kyodo News. Part of the reason President Akio Toyoda won’t attend the opening ceremony is because no spectators will be allowed into events, Yamada said.
The Games, which start Friday, will be the first without spectators. Tokyo is grappling with a surge in coronavirus cases, which prompted the government to declare a fourth state of emergency in the capital earlier this month.
Toyota will continue to support the Games, including displaying its logo and offering rides to athletes, Yamada said in an email. “We are not withdrawing the plan because of short-term issues or the current situation,” the spokesperson said. “It’s something we’ve considered for a while given Japan’s Covid situation.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor