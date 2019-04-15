Two important lessons from the great comeback of Tiger Woods

When Tiger Woods roared back to one of sport’s greatest comebacks on Sunday by claiming a fifth Green Jacket, it had significance not only from as a sports victory and historical moment but also from leadership, management and human endurance perspectives. In the last decade and more, Woods had battled a series of injuries as well as dealt with the damage from a public divorce, substance abuse and an arrest.

Written off as too old, at the current age of 43 years, to the public eye, he had lost credibility, sponsorships and wealth. However, at a personal level, what he did not ...