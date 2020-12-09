UEFA Champions League: PSG-Basaksehir to restart with new fourth official

The Champions League match between Paris St Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir will restart with a new fourth official, UEFA said in a statement on Tuesday.

PSG vs. Istanbul Basaksehir has been suspended as both teams walked off the field to protest alleged racial abuse by the fourth official toward Istanbul assistant manager Pierre Webo.



“Following an alleged incident involving the fourth official, the match was temporarily suspended. After consultation with both teams, it was agreed that the match would restart with a different fourth official,” said the statement.

Demba Ba responding to what was said by the fourth official in PSG vs Basaksehir.



The fourth official reportedly called the Istanbul assistant manager, Pierre Webo "This Black guy".

“UEFA will thoroughly investigate the matter and further communication will be made in due course.”