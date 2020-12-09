UEFA Champions League: PSG-Basaksehir to restart with new fourth official

The Champions League match between Paris St Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir will restart with a new fourth official, UEFA said in a statement on Tuesday.
PSG vs. Istanbul Basaksehir has been suspended as both teams walked off the field to protest alleged racial abuse by the fourth official toward Istanbul assistant manager Pierre Webo.— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 8, 2020
(via @UCLonCBSSports) pic.twitter.com/tVd4lqGnMI
“Following an alleged incident involving the fourth official, the match was temporarily suspended. After consultation with both teams, it was agreed that the match would restart with a different fourth official,” said the statement.
Demba Ba responding to what was said by the fourth official in PSG vs Basaksehir.— Ali (@RoyMustang786) December 8, 2020
The fourth official reportedly called the Istanbul assistant manager, Pierre Webo "This Black guy".
Shocking scenes! #UCL #ChampionsLeague #PSGIBFK pic.twitter.com/1P4yWyYgJj
“UEFA will thoroughly investigate the matter and further communication will be made in due course.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor