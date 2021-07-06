UEFA European Championship: The last four and their journey to semifinals

Euro 2020 has now reached the semi-final stage. Four teams are two matches away from winning the 2020. England, Italy, Spain, and Denmark will compete for a spot in the final, which will be played at Wembley Stadium, London. Out of the four semi-finalists, only Denmark has been a surprise. The team had to replace its star player Christian Eriksen who fainted because of cardiac arrest during the team’s opening match of Euro Cup 2021. With emotional support from all over the world, even from match opponents, both Eriksen and the team survived. Denmark will appear in the semi-final of UEFA European Championship 2020 after a gap of 29 years, the longest in the tournament’s history.

Denmark’s opponent in the semis, England will have the home advantage as both the semi-finals and the final of Euro 2020 will be played at the Wembley Stadium in London. While England are heavy favourites to bring the Cup home, history is stacked against them. Although Euro 2020 saw 11 different cities hosting 24 teams in the tournament, the semi-finals and the final being played in London will give the English side home advantage. However, the last host to win the Euros was France, way back in 1984. In 2016, France hosted the Euros and lost the final against Portugal.

In the other semifinal of Euro 2020, it will be interesting to see whether Italy’s undefeated run will continue or Spain, the top scorer in the tournament till now, will establish its superiority.

Speaking of surprises in the tournament, the world champion, the European champion, and the current world number one in the Fifa World Rankings, are all out of the Euro Cup 2021. While France —the 2018 World Cup winner — and Portugal — the Euro 2016 winner — went out in the round of 16, Belgium, who overcame Portugal, failed to beat the Italians in the quarter-finals. The French side was the biggest favourite of the tournament. Their shock defeat to Switzerland in the round of 16 came via penalty shootouts. The team, which topped the Group of Death with one win (with the help of an own goal) and two draws, failed to perform when it mattered. The team gave up a two-goal lead at the end of the regular time to go into the extra time where no goals were scored. In the shootout, the 22-year-old Kylian Mbappe missed the decisive penalty.

In 2016, when France was the host of the Euros, Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal won its first major international title. It also gave the missing international title in Ronaldo’s trophy cabinet which had everything at the club level. However, that 2016 medal could be his last major European title as the 36-year-old could not help his team in the round of 16 clash against Belgium in the Euro 2020.

Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo: @EURO2020

Ronaldo has also set the record for most appearances (25) in record 5 Euro campaigns, and most goals (14) in all the Euros he has appeared. However, the Czech will be remembered for his wonder goal from the middle of the pitch against Scotland. Spotting the Scottish goalkeeper who was way out of his box, Schick launched his 50-yard shot from inside the halfway line.

However, if it was possible, own goals would have easily surpassed both Ronaldo and Schick to win the Golden Boot. In all the Euros since it began in 1960, a combined total of 9 own goals were scored till 2016 edition. In the Euro 2020 edition, we have 10 own goals already and there are 3 matches still left to be played. Euro 2020 is also the highest-scoring European Championship yet with a total of 135 goals.

statistics



The last edition, which was the first Euro with 24 teams, had a total of 108 goals. In this edition, goals were scored with an average of 2.82 goals per match and a goal in every 32nd minute. Most of the goals were scored in the time bracket of 46-60 minute of the match, indicating how the match intensity increased just after the break.

When it comes to goals scored by teams, Spain lead the chart with 12 goals, and Italy following closely with 11. Spain’s goal tally was boosted by some high-scoring matches which included a 5-0 win against Slovakia in the group stage and a 5-3 win over Croatia in the round of 16. Spain also leads when it comes to overall ball possession (67.2%) and passing accuracy (89.4%).

Germany, who were ousted in the second round after a 2-0 defeat against England, are second behind Spain in both stats. Italy, however, leads in the total number of attempts with 101 chances created, while Spain are second with 95. England, on the other hand, is the only team in the tournament yet to concede a goal. The three lions have never won the European title. Is it finally coming home?



Whether it is coming home or going away, the business end of the Euro 2020 is here. Will Spain overcome Italy in semifinal and create history by winning its fourth title or will the resolute Italian side end its 52-year drought in the continental tournament? Or are we going to witness history repeat itself and see England fumbling again at the big stage and missing out on its first Euro title? Will it be Denmark springing another surprise on us as has been the case for the world in the past two years?



Just 270 minutes more and we will know the Euro 2020 champions.