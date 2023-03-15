UPW Women vs RCB Women: Playing 11, live streaming, timing, and more

Royal Challengers Bangalore is set for another encounter against UP Warriorz today, i.e., March 15 at 7:30 pm at DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

A week ago, UP Warriorz defeated RCB-W in a one-sided match. Batting first, RCB-W failed to build a strong score on board, and the whole team got all out in 19.3 overs at a score of 138. Ellyse Perry was the highest run scorer for RCB. She scored 52 in 39 deliveries. Sophie Ecclestone was the most successful bowler for UPW-W and took four wickets.

UP Warriorz Women chased down the score in just 13 overs without losing a wicket. Alyssa Healy scored 96 runs in 47 balls, while Devika Vaidya made 36 runs in 31 deliveries. Both remained not out till the end.

RCB-W losing hope

RCB-W have lost 5 consecutive matches in the Women's Premier League 2023. Team captain Smriti Mandhana is out of form and scored only 88 runs in the last 5 matches. RCB-W needs strong luck to qualify for the eliminator now.

RCB-W vs UPW-W: Probable playing 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Disha Kasat, Renuka Singh Thakur, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose and Shreyanka Patil

Bench: Preeti Bose, Erin Burns, Kanika Ahuja, Sahana Pawar, Dane van Niekerk, Komal Zanzad, Indrani Roy, Poonam Khemnar

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c&wk), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani and Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Bench: Lauren Bell, Grace Harris, Shivali Shinde, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri

Where to watch the live match between RCB-W vs UPW-W?

The live match will be broadcast free on Sports 18 and Jio Cinema.

What time is the match between RCB-W vs UPW-W?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore Women and UP Warriorz Women will start at 7:30 pm IST, and the toss is scheduled to be held at 7 pm.

Where will the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women and UP Warriorz Women match be played?

The 12th match of WPL 2023 between MI-W and GG-W will be played at DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.