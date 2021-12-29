US, Ireland jointly agree to postpone ODI series over Covid-19 concerns

USA Cricket and Cricket Ireland have jointly agreed to the cancellation of the ODI series between the USA and Ireland over COVID-related concerns that have emerged lately.

"While all players in both current playing squads have returned negative COVID results overnight, two members of the Irish support staff have tested positive, as well as several partners of players, resulting in two of the Irish players being deemed as close contacts," read an official statement.

"The ODI series had earlier been interrupted by COVID cases detected among members of the USA squad and umpires for the series, and as such the risks and concerns about further spread have meant that both boards have regrettably agreed to cancel the remaining two scheduled matches," it added.

The Irish touring party are scheduled to depart Florida for Kingston, Jamaica on December 31 for their series against West Indies, however, the two members of the support staff who have tested positive will be required to complete their isolation in Florida before their onward travel arrangements are finalized.

The USA players and support staff will travel back to their respective homes and leave the COVID Managed Event Environment as soon as possible.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)