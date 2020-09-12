'Vi' becomes the co-presenting sponsor of Dream11 IPL 2020

The newest brand in the Indian arena, ‘Vi’ from Limited, has become the co-presenting sponsor of the upcoming IPL 2020, scheduled to commence on September 19.



A press release issues by the new brand says Vi has acquired the co-sponsorship rights of the live broadcast of the T20 premier league which will be held in Abu Dhabi, UAE, and telecast on the network.

The sponsorship announcement comes close on the heels of Limited’s rebranding under a unified identity--Vi.

The release says the new brand will leverage its association with IPL in its 2020 edition, to enhance awareness, build relevance and engage with the audience.

The release added that brand Vodafone has had a long standing association with IPL since the beginning of the sporting event in 2008. The partnership helped it build high brand recall and affinity with television viewers and lovers in India with its campaigns involving the ZooZoos.

Brand Idea has also actively participated in previous editions of the tournament as sponsor of many teams.

The release said the unified brand in its new avatar Vi will bring unique digital-based experiences for Indian audiences this season.

Referring to Vi’s association with IPL 2020, Kavita Nair, Chief Digital Transformation & Brand Officer, Limited said, “ is religion in India, and IPL as a property offers broader engagement with audience than just as a sport, over a two-month window.

She added: "Our association with Dream11 will provide Vi instant connect with millions of viewers, and I am confident that this will not only help build awareness of Vi but also help in building relevance and customer confidence."

“Vodafone and Idea have both associated with on in the past... We believe that the massive reach of the StarSports network will help them take Vi’s new brand identity and proposition to millions of viewers across India,” said Gautam Thakar, CEO, StarSports.