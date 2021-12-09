Virat Kohli exit as ODI captain comes amid lowest win-loss ratio since 2013

Cricketer Virat Kohli’s exit as Indian team captain in One Day Internationals comes on the back of a visible decline in the team’s success ratio under him. But his legacy remains better than others before him.

And talk of the exit unchaining the batsmen in him perhaps seems counterintuitive when one looks at the numbers on his individual performance as even he led the team. He won around four matches for every game that he lost for much of his captaincy, shows a Business Standard analysis of data from ESPNcricinfo. But this win/loss ratio had slipped to 2.41 by March ...