IPL 2019 auction LIVE: 350 cricketers will go under hammer at Jaipur today

IPL Auction 2019 will be held on a single day this time, as against the practice of two days in previous years, with new auctioneer and in a new city, Jaipur. A total of 350 cricketers, including 228 Indians, will go under the hammer at today’s auctions. Initially, around 1,000 players registered for the auction; this number was reduced to 350 after franchises submitted their choices.



Available purse and franchise positions

Franchise Slot available Salary cap available CSK 2 (overseas 0) Rs 84 mn (8.4 cr) DC (DD) 10(overseas 3) Rs 255 mn (25.5 cr) KXIP 15 (overseas 4) Rs 362 mn (36.2 cr) KKR 12 (overseas 5) Rs 152 mn (15.2 cr) MI 7 (overseas 1) Rs 111.5 mn (11.15 cr) RR 9 (overseas 3) Rs 209.5 mn (20.95 cr) RCB 10 (overseas 2) Rs 181.5 mn (18.15 cr) SRH 5 (Overseas 2) Rs 97 mn (9.7 cr)

Base price Players Rs 20 mn (2 cr) 9 (No Indians) Rs 15 mn (1.5 cr) 10 (1 Indians) Rs 10 mn (1 cr) 19 (4 Indians) Rs 7.5 mn (75 lakh) 18 (2 Indians) Rs 5 mn (50 lakh) 62 (18 Indians) Rs 4 mn (40 lakh) 7 (No Indians) Rs 3 mn (30 lakh) 8 (5 Indians) Rs 2 mn (20 lakh) 213 (196 Indians)

All the eight franchises have decided to part ways with some opf their stalwarts. For instance, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) released Yuvraj Singh, and Delhi Daredevils, renamed Delhi Capitals now, let go of Gautam Gambhir. Gambhir had barely played any role in IPL 2018, despite initially being named the captain for Delhi. Yuvraj Singh and Gambhir will return to the auction pool.In the auction, there are 119 capped, 229 uncapped and 2 players from associate nations. There is no Indian player in the marquee player list.

Auction Live streaming



Date and Day: December 18, Tuesday



Time: 2:30 pm (IST) onwards



Venue: Jaipur



IPL 2019 auction live telecast will be available on Start Sports 1 HD, Star Sports. IPL 2019 auction live streaming will be available on Hotstar.



Stay tuned for all the live action from IPL 2019 players auction.