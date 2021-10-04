Wanted to leave Paris Saint-Germain in July, reveals Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbapp confirmed he told Paris Saint-Germain he wanted to leave the club in July in an interview released Monday by French broadcaster RMC.

Mbapp was subject to reported bids from Real Madrid approaching 200 million euros (USD 230 million) in August as he entered the last season of a five-year contract with PSG.

"I asked to leave," the 22-year-old star said, explaining once he decided not to renew his deal "I wanted the club to have a transfer fee to have a quality replacement."



Mbapp can sign a pre-contact agreement with another club in January and join after the season with PSG getting no fee.

He asked to go in July and hoped to leave with a good deal and respect on all sides. Reports that his request was in the last week of August made him sound like a thief, Mbapp said.

"I said, If you don't want me to go, I will stay'," Mbapp told his interviewer, former France and PSG player Jrme Rothen.

"It's a club that that's given me a lot and I've always been happy."



PSG rejected Madrid's interest then signed free agent Lionel Messi in August to form a superstar attack with Mbapp and Neymar as the club pursues a first Champions League title.

