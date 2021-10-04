Wanted to leave Paris Saint-Germain in July, reveals Kylian Mbappe

-
ALSO READ
Kylian Mbappe dreaming of playing for France at 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Olympics 2021: Men's and Women's football full schedule, match timings
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
French star Mbappe's non-transfer shows where soccer power lies
Champions League: Messi and PSG held by Brugge; City, Liverpool, Madrid win
-
Kylian Mbapp confirmed he told Paris Saint-Germain he wanted to leave the club in July in an interview released Monday by French broadcaster RMC.
Mbapp was subject to reported bids from Real Madrid approaching 200 million euros (USD 230 million) in August as he entered the last season of a five-year contract with PSG.
"I asked to leave," the 22-year-old star said, explaining once he decided not to renew his deal "I wanted the club to have a transfer fee to have a quality replacement."
Mbapp can sign a pre-contact agreement with another club in January and join after the season with PSG getting no fee.
He asked to go in July and hoped to leave with a good deal and respect on all sides. Reports that his request was in the last week of August made him sound like a thief, Mbapp said.
"I said, If you don't want me to go, I will stay'," Mbapp told his interviewer, former France and PSG player Jrme Rothen.
"It's a club that that's given me a lot and I've always been happy."
PSG rejected Madrid's interest then signed free agent Lionel Messi in August to form a superstar attack with Mbapp and Neymar as the club pursues a first Champions League title.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor