Warne ban to Woolmer death: Top 5 controversies in ICC cricket World Cup

The 12th edition of ICC cricket world Cup 2019 is scheduled to kick start in 12 days, when England will host South Africa at The Oval, London on May 30. As cricket fans are waiting for the biggest cricket extravaganza on planet, let’s take a look at the major controversies that rocked ICC cricket World Cup.

After Bangladesh knocked India out of 2007 cricket world cup, there is an unsaid rivalry between the two teams. However, India cricket team took the revenge in the 2011 world cup by handing them a crushing defeat. The rivalry spiralled into the next year’s world cup and that too in a knock-out match. Bangladesh, who made it to their first World Cup quarter-final after beating England, was at the receiving end of an unfortunate umpiring decision by Aleem Dar, standing at square leg.

A controversy erupted after umpire Aleem Dar signalled a no-ball of Rubel Hossain's bowling at a time when Rohit Sharma was at the crease on 90. Later the TV replays showed that the ball had clearly dipped below the waist and that the batsman should have been given out. Rohit, went on to score 137 which helped India beat Bangladesh and knock them out of the World Cup. Aleem Dar's decision sparked a public outrage in Bangladesh. Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina waded into the controversy by claiming that her country would not have lost had the correct decision been given. ICC however put a lid on the whole incident by claiming that it was a 50-50 call and that the spirit of the game dictates that the umpire's decision is final and must be respected. However, Aleem Dar was not seen officiating in the semi-finals and finals.

One the greatest batsmen and captain of South Africa, Hasie Cronje steered a controversy in ICC cricket World Cup 1999, when he was seen wearing an earpiece on the field in their opening match against India. He was taking instructions from Coach Bob Woolmer, who introduced varoius innovations in cricket. India's opening batsman Sourav Ganguly noticed and asked the umpires to intervene. The umpires -- Steve Bucknor and David Shepherd -- asked Cronje to remove the earpiece after consulting the match referee, even though it was not technically against the lawAt the start of ICC World Cup 2003, Shane Warne was tested positive for a banned substance. As a result, he was sent home back from South Africa and International Cricket Council (ICC) banned him for one year. He was Australia's lead spinner and they arrived as an defending champions. His omission jolted Australia's dream to defend the trophy. However, Australia cricket team regrouped quickly and went on to win the world cup.

Pakistan coach Bob Woolmer died in mysterious circumstances. Pakistan was knocked out of the world cup. The investigation into Woolmer's death completely overshadowed the cricket with different conspiracy theories. Eventually, on 12 June, the Jamaican Constabulary Force announced that Woolmer had in fact died of natural causes and that it was not a murder.

In South Africa's first ever World Cup, they made it to the semi-finals but failed to progress further not because of their 'choker' tag. When they needed 22 runs off 13 balls rain intervened. Once the players were back on the field, the scoreboard showed they needed 22 runs off seven balls. However, after few minutes, it was clarified that they needed an improbable 22 runs off one ball thanks to rule i.e. Most Productive Overs Method for rain-affected matches back then.