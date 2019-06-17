WI vs BAN LIVE ICC CWC 2019: Time for Gayle to bring his storm in Taunton

In match 23 of the ICC World Cup 2019, West Indies cricket team led by Jason Holder will take on Mashrafe Mortaza-led at the Country Ground Taunton on Monday. Both the teams have three points each from four matches. Both Bangladesh and West Indies have failed to rise up to the occasion despite strong performances. Also, their matches did get washed out and had to share points. West Indies are on the sixth spot in the Points Table while Bangladesh are at the eighth spot. Today's match will be crucial for both teams as they need to win it to keep their hopes alive. Key players for both teams will have to fire and hope that rain doesn't spoil their party.

Squads:

West Indies: Jason Holder (c), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (wk), Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas

Bangladesh: (capt), Abu Jayed, Liton Das (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal



ICC World Cup Matcb 23 West Indies vs Bangladesh LIVE score





ICC World Cup 2019, Match 23: West Indies vs Bangladesh Live streaming details

Date and Day: June 17, 2019, Monday.

Place: Country Ground Tounton

Time: 3:00 pm IST, 13:30 am local time

The World Cup 2019 West Indies vs Bangladesh match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of the World Cup 2019 West Indies vs Bangladesh match will be available on Hotstar.