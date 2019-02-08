What makes Rishabh Pant India's most exciting cricketing prospect

Rishabh Pant can’t recall the perfume he’s wearing. I put forth the peculiar enquiry simply because the fragrance is every bit as attractive as the man’s cricket. “Hermès,” he eventually concedes, somewhat embarrassed.

Pant has, of course, been revelling in the sweet smell of success. A month ago, he was one of the catalysts for India’s first-ever Test series win in Australia — with 350 enormously important runs (more than Virat Kohli) and 20 dismissals behind the stumps. All this from a 21-year-old against a country that is probably ...